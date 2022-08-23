3 F1 drivers desperate for a strong 2022 Belgian GP

F1 is returning from a much-needed summer break and the triple header should dust off all cobwebs. The first half of the season was a bit of an up-and-down affair, nonetheless, as we head into the second half of the season, things are bound to get interesting.

For some drivers, these races are crucial to secure their future. For others, championship positions are at stake.

Heading into the F1 Belgian GP weekend, there are certain drivers that will be desperate to kick things off on the right note. Who are these drivers? Let's take a look!

#3 Mick Schumacher (Haas F1)

There couldn't be a bigger warning sign for Mick Schumacher than Antonio Giovinazzi getting FP1 sessions at Haas. There have been reports that the German has parted ways with the Ferrari drivers academy. This opens the door for Ferrari to field other prospective drivers for that seat at Haas.

With Antonio Giovinazzi getting the call to take part in FP1 sessions, it does appear that Haas is trying to benchmark the Italian.

In the first half of the 2022 F1 season, there have been races where Mick Schumacher has done well. However, it's not been as consistent.

Heading into the 2022 F1 Belgian GP, the clock started ticking for Schumacher. From now on, every race is an audition for the German - not only for his seat at Haas, but for any other seat available in the paddock. The youngster needs to overshadow Kevin Magnussen and it needs to start at the Belgian GP.

#2 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

Charles Leclerc stepped into Ferrari with the dream of becoming a world champion. After winning two of the first three races of 2022, it appeared as if he was in line to achieve that dream. The Prancing Horse was quick and Leclerc was not making mistakes.

However, we've since seen Ferrari's championship campaign systematically disintegrate.

Coming from a 40+ points lead over Max Verstappen, Leclerc now faces an 80-point deficit with only nine races left. Considering Red Bull's blistering pace, the Italian outfit will likely find it hard to surmount the Austrians' championship lead in the second half of the season.

Nonetheless, with a stellar performance and a bit of luck, Charles Leclerc could significantly close the gap to Max Verstappen at the front. In all probability, he should have a car capable of fighting for the win.

Starting at Spa, Leclerc needs to take it one race at a time and try to score the maximum possible points.

#1 Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)

There is a strong probability that Daniel Ricciardo could be out of F1 by the end of the season. The driver is most certainly out of McLaren for the 2023 season. After all that has happened between the team and the driver, those bridges are likely burned.

For Ricciardo fans, one thing that is concerning is the lack of progress between Alpine and the driver. There were reports of contact between the Australian and the French team. However, with no progress, Pierre Gasly is emerging as Fernando Alonso's successor. The situation doesn't look good if you are a 'Daniel Avocado' fan.

Having said that, starting with the F1 Belgian GP, the next few races are Ricciardo's audition. He has to show prospective teams that he's still good enough to put together strong performances.

