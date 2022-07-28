3 F1 Drivers desperate for a strong 2022 Hungarian GP

The 2022 F1 Hungarian GP is the last race before the summer break. The race will play a key part in certain drivers' longevity in Formula One. Contract negotiations are expected to take place this coming silly season and certain underperformers might very well be out of a seat next season.

With their futures in F1 under scrutiny, there are drivers heading into this weekend desperate for a strong result. Who are these drivers? Let's have a look!

#3 George Russell

George Russell @GeorgeRussell63 "Ladies and gentlemen, this is your driver speaking..." "Ladies and gentlemen, this is your driver speaking..." https://t.co/EPvp2UYgpb

Some might find it funny to have George Russell on this list. The driver has produced exceptional results this season, with four podiums to his name. He's been in the top five of every race he has finished in, and more importantly, he leads his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, in the standings.

Nonetheless, ever since the slick tire gamble in the F1 Canadian GP qualifying, a momentum switch has happened at Mercedes. Following the Canadian GP, Lewis Hamilton has been unstoppable, beating George Russell in all of the last four races.

Sure, Russell scored a podium in France, but he was still behind Hamilton, who is the clear benchmark for the team at the moment.

Mercedes will need their young driver to outperform the veteran as often as he did at the start of the season if he is to be their future number one. The youngster needs to send a message this F1 weekend that he is in fact the German team's main man - at least after Hamilton retires.

#2 Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo's struggling time at McLaren is well documented by now. The Australian is currently warding off a threat to his seat from so many sides. There's Sebastian Vettel who will be out of a contract at Aston Martin, there's Pierre Gasly, there's Alex Palou, and there's Colton Herta.

At the F1 French GP, Daniel Ricciardo was able to keep his wits about him and put together a decent points finish. However, he was still slower than Norris, making him liable to be swapped out come season's end.

At the F1 Hungarian GP, Ricciardo will be hoping to improve on his Paul Ricard performance to try and secure his position with McLaren for next season.

#1 Nicholas Latifi

Nicholas Latifi's performances this year have been substandard at the very least. With Alex Albon routinely outpacing him, things aren't looking good for the Canadian. Latifi looked at a resurgence of sorts last season. He scored points at the Hungarian GP and was starting to match George Russell a few times near the end of the season.

However, he couldn't build on that performance this year. In our teammates comparison, we're almost generous when we give two weekends to Latifi against Albon this season.

With F2 talent looming to take his place in F1, Latifi will have to at least beat his teammate in Budapest if he is to have any chance at staying with Williams for 2023.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far