2022 F1 French GP: Teammate Wars!

The 2022 F1 French GP at Circuit Paul Ricard produced some sensational racing this weekend. Some of the most stunning battles were between teammates like Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel, who did not spare an inch when battling for the last points-paying position. That particular battle was arguably a reflection of why the first driver that you have to beat in F1 is your teammate because he is the only one using the same equipment as you.

So how did the teammates fare against each other at the 2022 F1 French GP? Let's find out!

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton vs George Russell (5-7)

Winner: Lewis Hamilton

George Russell @GeorgeRussell63 That was a cool race!! Mega happy to be back on the podium after some hard battles and even better to make it a double for @MercedesAMGF1 with @LewisHamilton . Let’s keep pushing, team. That was a cool race!! Mega happy to be back on the podium after some hard battles and even better to make it a double for @MercedesAMGF1 with @LewisHamilton. Let’s keep pushing, team. 👊 https://t.co/EwcavVpTdk

The seven-time world champion has now found his groove and is starting to establish himself as the benchmark within the team. This was the fourth consecutive podium for Lewis Hamilton. While George Russell too secured a podium, the young driver was always a step behind his illustrious teammate.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen vs Sergio Perez (11-1)

Winner: Max Verstappen

At the 2022 F1 French GP, Sergio Perez was trying to fend off the Mercedes drivers while Max Verstappen was cruising to a win at the front. It's not even a competition anymore as the Mexican, who was considered by some as a potential championship contender, is unable to match Verstappen in any aspect. The overtake from the Dutchman to gain the lead in Baku has proven to be an inflection point after which he has not looked back.

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc vs Carlos Sainz (9-3)

Winner: Carlos Sainz

In the end, this was a disappointing weekend for Ferrari. For Carlos Sainz, however, this has to be the one that got away.

Throughout the weekend, the Spaniard appeared to have the speed to compete for the win and should have at least scored a podium. He showed blistering speed throughout the race while his teammate went into the barriers.

Overall, a very impressive weekend for Sainz and a rather disastrous one for his teammate.

McLaren

Lando Norris vs Daniel Ricciardo (10-2)

Winner: Lando Norris

McLaren @McLarenF1 Both Lando and Daniel finish in the points. The chequered flag waves the #FrenchGP to an end.Both Lando and Daniel finish in the points. The chequered flag waves the #FrenchGP to an end. 🏁🇫🇷 Both Lando and Daniel finish in the points. 👊 https://t.co/1jhAJCiQvP

The 2022 F1 French GP saw somewhat of a return to form for Daniel Ricciardo. Although the Australian was slower than Lando Norris and the youngster will take this point, Ricciardo was much closer to the latter than he has been for a few races. He will now be hoping to build on this momentum and try to gain some confidence in his abilities.

Alpine

Fernando Alonso vs Esteban Ocon (6-6)

Winner: Fernando Alonso

The '6-6' scoreline is somewhat misleading because if we talk about out-and-out speed then Fernando Alonso has comfortably been the better driver this season. It's his rather erratic races that have cost him despite Alonso appearing to have Ocon covered now in terms of speed.

The 2022 F1 French GP was no different as the veteran out-qualified and outraced Ocon with ease to secure P6.

Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel/Nico Hulkenberg vs Lance Stroll (10-2)

Winner: Lance Stroll

Was Vettel compromised during the pitstops? Yes, he was. Was he the quicker Aston Martin driver? Yes, he was. The battle between the two, however, was decided on the first lap of the race when Stroll's audacious move over Vettel in the last sector got him track position over his teammate. A surprise win for Stroll this one, but well-deserved nonetheless!

AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly vs Yuki Tsunoda (7-5)

Winner: Yuki Tsunoda

A poor result for Pierre Gasly after showing spectacular speed on Friday. The French driver missed out big time when he was eliminated in Q1 while his teammate went through to Q3. The race was inconsequential and Tsunoda was bumped out of the way early in the race by Ocon. The Japanese driver retired later in the race but it was obvious that he produced the better result of the two drivers.

Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas vs Guanyu Zhou (10-2)

Winner: Valtteri Bottas

Not much to say about this one as Zhou struggled to keep up with his experienced teammate and then had a coming together with Mick Schumacher late in the race. It was a disappointing race for Bottas as well in terms of Alfa Romeo's performance but he still held the edge over his teammate at the 2022 F1 French GP.

Williams

Alex Albon vs Nicholas Latifi (10-2)

Winner: Alex Albon

The new upgrade appeared to be doing its job at the 2022 F1 French GP as Alex Albon drove out of his skin and was once again close to scoring points. This was not entirely based on luck, as this result had precise driving and strategy involved. Nicholas Latifi was his usual step behind in the Williams.

Haas F1

Mick Schumacher vs Kevin Magnussen (6-6)

Winner: Kevin Magnussen

Haas F1 Team @HaasF1Team



#HaasF1 #FrenchGP "The Safety Car came out and we had to go, change the tire too early because we were on a two-stop and all the other cars on a one-stop got a free stop, so what can you do?" "The Safety Car came out and we had to go, change the tire too early because we were on a two-stop and all the other cars on a one-stop got a free stop, so what can you do?"#HaasF1 #FrenchGP https://t.co/b5oNIOkRgQ

Early in the 2022 F1 French GP weekend, it looked like Mick Schumacher was the quicker Haas driver. Then the German had his spin and all the speed somehow disappeared for him. Kevin Magnussen not only held the edge over Schumacher, but the gap was also quite pronounced between the two drivers. 'KMag' gets the dub for this as it is back to the drawing board for the German.

