3 F1 drivers who could replace Max Verstappen if he leaves Red Bull

If reports are to be believed, Max Verstappen is heading for the door at Red Bull. As soon as reports of Adrian Newey leaving surfaced, this was one of the expected moves.

The Dutch driver's father has not been on the best of terms with Christian Horner, and the team was split down the middle at the time as well.

With the season gaining momentum, sanity prevailed, and tensions died down. Those tensions are, however, back with reports of Max Verstappen sitting down with Mercedes to have a chat about the future.

While this decision might just be a bigger event than even Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes, who would replace Max Verstappen at Red Bull? Well, ideally anybody would be crazy not to go after that spot that Verstappen would vacate, but that's where contracts come into the picture.

Amidst all that, there's no doubt that the Red Bull seat will be one of the most sought-after ones in F1. Who would take it? Well, there are a few options on the table. Let's take a look.

Possible Max Verstappen replacements at Red Bull

#1 Lando Norris

If there's one driver who has been admired from a distance by Red Bull, it's Lando Norris. The McLaren driver is someone who continues to impress, be it his team or the paddock observers.

He's performing at a very high level and has somewhat stymied the momentum Oscar Piastri had gained last season.

Lando is tied up with McLaren, and getting out of that contract is going to require a massive payout. On the other side, Red Bull is going to have deep pockets, as its biggest expense (Max Verstappen) would have left the team.

If intent is there on both sides, we are looking at Lando Norris potentially taking the place of his teammate at Red Bull.

#2 Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz is probably the happiest of everyone on the free market if Max Verstappen decides to have a career at Mercedes. The Spaniard has not only been brilliant at Ferrari but has shown a grit that's not easy to display, especially when you're out of your contract and clearly not the team's favorite driver.

The sticking point for the Spaniard when it comes to his negotiations with Red Bull appears to be his salary. With Max Verstappen being paid a crazy amount, the budget for the second driver gets squeezed.

If Verstappen leaves, it opens things up and Carlos being a free agent is only going to come in handy in such a situation.

#3 Oscar Piastri

This might be a bit of a wildcard, but in F1, is anything ever going to surprise anyone? If Max Verstappen leaves and a top driver is tough to get, Red Bull could look at an experienced head in one of the seats as it once again grooms new talent.

Sebastian Vettel has talked about having an interest in returning to F1. The only condition? It has to be with a team where he can challenge at the front.

Christian Horner knows what Sebastian Vettel is capable of. Ge might prove to be one of the biggest advocates of bringing the German back to the fold and using his experience to rebuild from the damage Verstappen's exit would do.