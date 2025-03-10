3 F1 stars who can win the maiden 2025 Australian Grand Prix feat. Lewis Hamilton

After months of anticipation, the wait for Formula 1 is finally over as the 2025 season kicks off with the Australian Grand Prix featuring Lewis Hamilton at Albert Park in Melbourne on 16 March. The first of the 24 races promises an exciting battle with no clear favorite, making this season one of the most competitive in recent history.

Albert Park presents a unique challenge to the racers, different from the pre-season tests in Bahrain. The temperatures expected in Melbourne would be around 30°C, and warmer conditions will impact tire strategy, as teams would likely opt for a multi-stop race on softer compounds.

With Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari, George Russell taking up the leadership role in Mercedes and doubts over Red Bull’s underwhelming test runs, who are the three drivers most likely to claim victory in the 2025 Australian Grand Prix?

#1 Lewis Hamilton - Scuderia Ferrari

F1 Bahrain Testing Day 3 - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari has been one of the biggest talking points amongst fans. The seven-time world champion begins a new chapter with the Italian outfit, aiming to bring them back to championship-winning ways. Ferrari had a solid pre-season test in Bahrain, though not as dominant as some expected.

Lewis Hamilton admitted that it was one of the best testing periods as he hit the second-fastest lap time of 1m 29.379s. However, questions remain over Ferrari’s true pace in warmer conditions like the Albert Park.

“I am really enjoying the car," said Hamilton to F1 after the test runs.

Last season, Lewis Hamilton went through a frustrating year with Mercedes, finishing outside the top three in the standings for the first time since 2013. But the SF-25 has won at Albert Park with Charles Leclerc in 2022 and Carlos Sainz in 2024, and if Lewis Hamilton can extract the most out of it, he could very well take his first victory in red.

#2 Max Verstappen - Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen's Formula 1 Testing on Day 3 in Bahrain - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen enters the 2025 Formula 1 season as the defending champion, having dominated over the past four years. However, Red Bull’s RB20 had an underwhelming pre-season testing. They completed the fewest laps of any team at just 304, and Verstappen finished with the fourth fastest lap time of 1m 29.566s.

The Dutchman remains a strong contender in Melbourne, where he claimed a pole position in 2024 and won in 2023. The team’s race pace has been its greatest strength, and if Verstappen qualifies well, he will be difficult to stop. As Red Bull is expected to make upgrades before Australia, Verstappen will be eager to silence the doubters and begin his title defense in style.

#3 Lando Norris - McLaren

Lando Norris walks in the paddock during day three of F1 Testing at Bahrain - Source: Getty

McLaren heads into the Australian Grand Prix with serious momentum. After a breakthrough 2024 season where they emerged as Red Bull’s closest competitors, Lando Norris' pre-season testing in Bahrain suggests that McLaren might have the best race pace as they completed 381 Laps, where Oscar Piastri set the fastest lap with 1m 29.940s.

Lando’s long-run simulations appeared significantly stronger than Hamilton's. If those numbers translate to actual race conditions, Norris could be the man to beat. Lando Norris had a fantastic end to his 2024 campaign, with four victories and eight pole positions, cementing him as one of the strongest contenders in the grid. With a better refined MCL38 and a steadily improved team, this could finally be the race where he breaks through as champion.

