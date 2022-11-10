3 F1 teams desperate for a strong 2022 Brazilian GP

The 2022 F1 Brazilian GP is one of the more intriguing race weekends of the year. Although Red Bull has sealed the Constructors' title for the first time since 2013, there is still plenty up for grabs in terms of championship standings. Every team will be vying for the best possible result for themselves, considering that they receive more prize money for a better standing in the season.

Having said that, there are a few teams that are far more desperate for a stronger result than others. Who are these teams? Well, let's find out!

#1 Ferrari

Ferrari dropped a stinker in Mexico where the team was severely compromised by the altitude demands. The car was a distant third fastest and in a 22-race season, this was the first time that Ferrari was not even a match for Mercedes. According to reports, the altitude demands are partially to blame for their performance. The other part has to do with the fact that the team might just have missed the mark on finding the sweet spot in their setup.

Ferrari started the season with a goal of doing better than the previous two seasons. In reality, the team had a car capable enough to fight for a championship. With 20 races in the rearview mirror, it's safe to say that, in terms of car potential, Ferrari might have underachieved. Having said that, P2 in the championship is still an impressive feat. To maintain P2, the Italian squad needs to defend its position in the F1 championship against Mercedes.

The German squad is 40 points behind, but has comprehensively dug into the lead in the last two races. At the upcoming F1 Brazilian GP this weekend, Ferrari should ideally avoid the same adverse issues it suffered in Mexico and aim for a strong race in general.

#2 Haas F1

Haas is P8 in the F1 championship right now, holding a one-point advantage over AlphaTauri. The American team was nowhere relevant last season as they opted not to develop their car and work on this season's championship instead. While a jump from P10 to P8 is not too impressive, it's not that bad either. A P8 result means progress and it is this progress that will give the team the momentum to make further improvements next season. This is where the new title sponsor in Moneygram also comes in handy for the team.

Having said that, let's get one thing straight. A P8 finish is significantly better than a P9 finish in the championship. The team's morale will be higher with a P8 finish this season while a P9 finish means a jump of only one position. Having said that, a P9 finish might seem like a disappointment for a team that concentrated all its efforts on the 2022 F1 season.

Heading into the F1 Brazilian GP, there are a lot of things in store for Haas. It is anticipated that Nico Hulkenberg will be announced as Mick Schumacher's replacement for the 2023 season. The news should be a sign that the team is finally ending speculation that has been spreading for a long time.

To add to it, Mick Schumacher will want to sign off from F1 (for the time being) on a high and this is the perfect opportunity. With just a one-point lead to defend, Haas will be desperate for a strong result in Brazil this weekend.

#3 McLaren

McLaren is 7 points behind Alpine in the championship and is currently staring at a P5 finish this season. What the P5 finish would mean for the team is a situation where McLaren would confirm a two-year decline from the highs of the 2020 F1 season, where the team finished third.

In the 2021 F1 season, a surging Ferrari put McLaren in its place and displaced the team from P3 in the championship. From that point onwards, Ferrari has skyrocketed to the front of the grid while McLaren has been left behind to fend for itself in the midfield.

In terms of performance this season, McLaren has been trailing Alpine to a fair extent as the French team battles with reliability issues. If McLaren ends up losing to Alpine and finishes P5, this will definitely ring alarm bells. It would mean that the team is no longer just one step away from a much-awaited return to the front of the grid. The 2022 F1 Brazilian GP is a crucial race for McLaren and the team will be desperate for a strong result this weekend.

