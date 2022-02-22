3 times McLaren surprised everyone in pre-season testing

McLaren have been on a resurgence in F1 in the last few years. The team has been progressing steadily towards the front of the grid.

They are one of the most successful teams in the history of the sport, and have racked up many accolades. Throughout the years, the Woking-based team has pulled off a few surprises in pre-season testing.

On that note, here's a look at the three occasions when McLaren surprised everyone in the paddock during pre-season testing:

#1 1988 F1 season (McLaren MP4/4)

15/16 race wins in 1988, with Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna fighting for the championship... a truly iconic F1 car

The 1988 season had everyone keeping an eye on the team. McLaren had Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost paired together. Honda, the gold standard for engines in F1 at the time, was the engine supplier for the team.

With so many cards aligning for the team, it did appear that McLaren were in a good place even before the season commenced. However, no one could have expected the team to produce such a grid beater no team got close to.

The team stepped on to the first test with a car that had a clear advantage in terms of not only power but also on the chassis front. The car was an all-rounder, and with two of the best drivers on the grid driving for the team, signs were ominous for the rest of the grid from the very first day of testing.

#2 2010 F1 season (McLaren MP4/25)

McLaren introduced the F-Duct in F1's 2010 season.

This tech allowed drivers to redirect airflow on the straights by simply moving their knee over a specially designed vent inside the cockpit.

The team had picked up the drivers championship with Lewis Hamilton in 2008. After a season adapting to the changes in regulations in 2009, the team was ready for another assault on the championship in 2010 with Hamilton and Jenson Button.

To aid the challenge, McLaren were able to put together a state-of-the-art innovation in the form of an F-duct. The duct essentially stalled the rear wing and reduced drag, aiding the straight-line speed of the car.

In a season with no clear favourites, Mercedes, McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull fought for the honours. That had everyone's attention, as every team put together their own versions of cars throughout the season.

#3 2014 F1 season (McLaren MP4/29)

The 2014 season was the year when F1 ushered in a new era. With a new set of regulations in play, every pundit looked at innovations that could make the most of the new regulations.

The earliest contender was Woking-based McLaren. Armed with the best power unit on the grid in Mercedes, McLaren installed blockers on its rear suspension bid to reduce drag at high speeds and increase downforce at low speeds.

The blockers caught everyone's eye during pre-season testing, as no other team had them on their cars. However, during the season, it became clear that the blockers did not make a significant impact on the car's performance, and were subsequently removed.

