5 F1 driver pairs that are friends off the track

F1 is a very competitive sport. It's a 'dog-eat-dog' world where everyone is looking to gain the smallest of advantages. It's every man for himself out there and you can't let up at any moment.

Having said that, there are still a bunch of drivers who, quite refreshingly, have been able to develop strong relationships with each other. One of the reasons behind that is the rise through the ranks for these drivers.

These drivers have raced against each other since they were little kids and have spent a lot of time together. By growing up together, they've developed very strong friendships that are evident on the grid right now as well. This was something that was a rarity in the early days but right now the 'bromance' is quite strong. The F1 grid is full of driver pairs that are friends off the track. Let's take a look at a few of them.

#1 Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz

'Carlando,' as they were famously called, was one of the first driver pairings that got on very well with each other. It all started with Lando Norris making his debut at McLaren in 2019. Carlos Sainz was his teammate and had moved from Renault himself.

Throughout the year, both Norris and Sainz grew closer as friends as the Spaniard helped the youngster learn the ropes. Even after the two-year relationship between Sainz and McLaren ended, the two have remained friends and have even been spotted playing golf in their downtime.

#2 Lando Norris and Max Verstappen

It was a bit strange for British fans last F1 season to see Lando Norris come out as a vocal supporter of Max Verstappen. When Norris was questioned in multiple interviews about who he thought deserved the title, he picked Verstappen instead of choosing his compatriot Lewis Hamilton,.

andy @iiiuminateandy not getting over the fact that lando norris, max verstappen and kygo have matching necklaces not getting over the fact that lando norris, max verstappen and kygo have matching necklaces https://t.co/V6k6jGu2cN

Over time, it has become increasingly evident that Norris and Verstappen have struck up a close friendship.

#3 Esteban Ocon and Mick Schumacher

Esteban Ocon is a massive Michael Schumacher fan. His crash helmet design is a homage to the great German as well. Hence, when the son of Ocon's idol made it to F1, it was not a surprise that he went over and introduced himself.

In his latest appearance on the Beyond the Grid podcast, Ocon mentioned how he spent most of his downtime hanging out with Mick Schumacher, who was one of his friends on the paddock.

His friendship with Schumacher had also resulted in Ocon openly vouching for the German as his teammate at Alpine for the 2023 F1 season. The two young drivers, who are somewhat reserved in nature, have struck a strong friendship by the looks of it.

#4 The Twitch F1 Quartet

The Twitch F1 quartet was a fresh new wave that struck the sport in the 2019 F1 season. It was this wave that saw four young drivers in Charles Leclerc, George Russell, Alex Albon, and Lando Norris showcase a strong friendship.

tami. @Vetteleclerc The Twitch quartet all in F1 next year again The Twitch quartet all in F1 next year again 🙌 https://t.co/JStQtEfEcU

The four drivers made their way through the ranks by fighting against each other and are now part of the biggest stage in motorsports. Despite the competitive beast that is F1, the quartet were able to maintain a strong camaraderie with each other.

The relationship between George Russell and Alex Albon is particularly strong. Russell was a vocal advocate for Albon when he was teammates with Verstappen. Russell had even publicly called out Red Bull for not giving Albon the right machinery to showcase his talents. In a world where friends are rare and enemies are a dime a dozen, this was a welcome change for the fans.

#5 Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher

Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher's relationship this season has at times drawn tear-inducing comparisons to Vettel's relationship with the latter's father, Michael Schumacher. Schumacher Sr. was Vettel's idol and he was fortunate enough to race with him as he picked up his four world titles.

Best of Mick Schumacher @schumacherfiles Sebastian Vettel really is what Michael Schumacher was to him to Mick Schumacher I’m literally cryingSebastian Vettel really is what Michael Schumacher was to him to Mick Schumacher I’m literally crying 😭😭 Sebastian Vettel really is what Michael Schumacher was to him to Mick Schumacher 😭😭 https://t.co/j9rddKYSOy

There's almost a fatherly care with which Sebastian Vettel has maintained his relationship with Mick Schumacher. The two drivers collided at the 2022 F1 Miami GP and Schumacher cost both of them a good haul of points.

Vettel, often ruthless in these circumstances, was biting his words as he tried to dissolve the situation and prevent a penalty from the stewards for Schumacher. There's been a level of care and affection with which Vettel has approached his relationship with Schumacher. The two drivers participating in the race of champions was also a case of the two drivers spending quality time with each other. In terms of relationships, this is one of the more feel-good ones on the grid this season.

