5 F1 records McLaren could potentially break in 2025 season

The 2025 F1 season has metamorphosed into a McLaren-dominant season. Much was expected before the start of the season, especially considering how the last year ended.

We had 4 teams very close to each other, and winning races. This time around, McLaren has just been mega in the step that it has made.

As a result, after 14 races of the season, we have the team with 11 wins already, and the only drivers that are in the championship fight are Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The season has slowly turned into the Woking-based squad dominating everyone else, and is destined to potentially break a lot of records. Let's take a look.

Records McLaren could break this season

#1 Most points in a season (860 points by Red Bull, 2023)

This one might seem like a lot at first, but McLaren is already at 559 points in 14 races. That means the team is averaging around 40 points a race this season, and we have 10 races left.

If the team keeps this form, it would end the season close to 960 points, which would be 100 points clear of what Red Bull put together in 2023. The smart money would be on McLaren to potentially make this happen.

#2 Most wins in a season (21 wins by Red Bull, 2023)

Well, here's the first ambitious one for McLaren this season. There are 24 races this year, and the team has already lost three this season. The team would have to go on an unbeaten streak from now until the end of the season, but looking at the car advantage that exists now, it could potentially be on the cards.

#3 Most '1-2' finishes in a season (12 by Mercedes, 2015)

McLaren has already notched up 7 '1-2' finishes with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri after 14 races. There are 10 races left in the season, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if the duo picks up 6 wins.

#4 Most consecutive "1-2" finishes (5 by Ferrari, 2002)

This is a record that McLaren is already on the verge of breaking. The record of 5 consecutive '1-2' finishes in races is held by multiple teams and has been achieved quite a few times as well. Ferrari did it in its heyday in 2002, while Mercedes also clocked 5 consecutive '1-2' finishes early in the hybrid era.

The team is currently already at 4 '1-2' for finishes, and the next two races are at Zandvoort and Monza. The team dominated in the Netherlands last season, while Monza was a strategic debacle. One would back Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to help the team take this streak to six and beat the record.

#5 Most podiums in a season (33 podiums by Mercedes in 2016)

This one is one of the more sure-shot records that are going down. Mercedes accrued 33 podiums in 2016 with Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg behind the wheel. The Woking-based team is already at 24 podiums after 14 races. There are 10 races left and 9 podiums needed to break the record.

In essence, this shouldn't be much of a hassle for the team to knock this one off.

