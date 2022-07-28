5 fun moments from Sebastian Vettel's F1 career

All hell broke loose on the internet today when Aston Martin F1 driver and 4-time world champion Sebastian Vettel decided to end his absence from social media. As if that wasn't enough, the former Ferrari driver's first post on his now official Instagram handle came in the form of a public announcement of his retirement from F1.

Vettel decided to retire from the sport at the end of the 2022 season after a string of insignificant performances at the back of the pack. He admitted to not enjoying racing when a win is not on the cards and looks forward to newer pastures in life. The video saw the once Red Bull Racing driver talk about the dedication required to remain competitive in the sport and how his goals over time changed, as he elaborated, saying:

“Next to racing, I have grown a family and I love being around them. I have grown other interests around F1. My passion for racing and F1 comes with lots of time spent away from them and takes a lot of energy. Committing to my passion the way I did and the way I think is right, does no longer go side by side with my wish to be a great father and husband. The energy it takes to become one with the car and the team, to chase perfection takes focus and commitment.”

Watch the complete video below:

The major announcement brings fans of the sport to the realization that they will not see the 35-year-old on the track from 2023. This also allows us to look back on some of the funnier, happier times Sebastian Vettel has had in his long and illustrious F1 career.

5 fun moments from Sebastian Vettel's career

The following moments from on and off the track remind us of the legacy Sebastian Vettel leaves behind in the sport as a 4-time world champion, and more importantly, a likable and relatable character.

#5 Vettel's press conference antics

The pre-race press conference at the 2019 Abu Dhabi GP saw a certain Walter Koster ask the drivers a hilariously long question with a room full of people trying to keep in their giggles. Sebastian Vettel seized the opportunity to reply in his typical comical style when Fernando Alonso wasn't sure how to answer, asking the journalist:

“Can you repeat the question?”

Watch the press conference below:

Formula 1 @F1



#AbuDhabiGP #F1 Some say that five years later Walter Koster is still repeating the question... Some say that five years later Walter Koster is still repeating the question... 😂#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 https://t.co/NY1f6mOik4

#4 "Who let the dogs out?"

When the FP2 session for the 2020 F1 Bahrain GP was red flagged due to a dog running wild on the track, the former Scuderia Ferrari driver referenced the famous "Who let the dogs out?" song by Baha Men on his car's radio. He said:

“Well, what should we say? Who let the dogs out? Who, who, who, who?”

The resulting conversation described the 35-year-old's personality as a fun-loving, light-hearted, and dedicated racer. Lewis Hamilton later decided to join in on the fun by asking his race engineer:

“Hope it’s not Roscoe! (his pet dog)”

Listen to the radio messages below:

#3 Dancing podium celebrations

During his time at Scuderia Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel had a habit of celebrating wins on the podium in his unique way, with celebratory dances on the way to the top step. One of these performances came at the 2017 F1 Australian GP.

#2 Being the F1 paddock's most flirtatious driver

Sebastian Vettel tended to flirt with many female journalists during pre and post-race interviews to keep their conversations light-hearted. The 35-year-old driver was most famously seen flirting with BBC journalist Lee McKenzie on air, with both individuals sharing a light-hearted conversation.

#1 "I'd rather have a RedBull"

The German driver was once again seen joking about his past affiliation with Red Bull Racing in a press conference during the 2018 F1 Abu Dhabi GP weekend. Lewis Hamilton offered his Monster Energy drink to Sebastian Vettel during the press conference to which he replied:

“I’d rather have a Red Bull”

Max Verstappen joined in on the fun as he went on to keep his Red Bull branded sipper in front of Hamilton, only for him to knock it over.

Watch the press conference below:

With the news of his retirement official, Sebastian Vettel is bound to be remembered as one of the all-time greats of the sport with 4 world titles, 53 Grand Prix wins, and 57 pole positions.

