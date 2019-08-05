×
5 Talking points from the 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix

Dev Tyagi
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
87   //    05 Aug 2019, 13:13 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Hungary where Hamilton reigned supreme
F1 Grand Prix of Hungary where Hamilton reigned supreme

It was supposed to have been an evening dominated by Max Verstappen. But, it turned out to be 'Hammertime' instead. After the bitter disappointment of losing out at the Hockenheimring a week ago, Lewis Hamilton hit back at his critics and those who may have taken him lightly here at Hungaroring.

70 laps of spine-bending, nervy excitement of watching Grand Prix racing at its very best saluted the triumph of the magnificent. And boy, did Hamilton and Verstappen give us a contest to savor or not!

The last Grand Prix before the scheduled mid-season break saw Lewis Hamilton extend his points advantage over his rivals as he drove past the checkered flag to collect what turned out to be his eighth win of the season.

With 12 races done and 9 more to go, Lewis will most certainly be the man all would like to stop. That told, what were the 5 key talking points from the 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix?

Excellent performance by both McLarens

F1 Grand Prix of Hungary
F1 Grand Prix of Hungary

If there's been a team that has been consistently scoring points, actually emerging as the best of the rest in the tight midfield battle, then its McLaren. Delivering a strong qualifying on Saturday, both McLarens were placed on seventh and eighth, respectively, with Lando Norris stacking his car in front of teammate, Carlos Sainz Jr.

But on race day, the Spaniard., someone with an experience of 93 Grands Prix entries against his name put all that experience into place as he jumped his teammate and began the race confidently.

As the race progressed, Sainz's job majorly seemed holding onto his grid position, often coming closer toward the slower Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, although without any success, his teammate, however, showed resilience to keep a catching Kimi Raikkonen at bay.

In the end, Norris' P9 and Carlos' P5 were bright performances for a team that is giving the likes of the Haas, Alfas, Renaults a run for their money. Moreover, the Hungarian GP was the second occasion where Sainz matched his season-best fifth-place finish.

Tags:
Red Bull Racing F1 Mercedes F1 AMG Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen
