Alex Albon car collection: What does the Williams star drive?

Alex Albon is one of the most consistent Formula 1 drivers on the grid and is currently making his seasons with Williams as the team returns to a path of development. He had his time with Red Bull previously before he was replaced by Sergio Perez and made a free agent.

Williams signed him in the 2022 season and he has uplifted the team from the bottom of the standings this season, scoring 11 points as of now. His future currently seems positive with the team and he is planning to stick with them as he mentioned earlier, speaking on his Ferrari rumours.

Like any other F1 driver, Alex Albon has an exquisite taste in cars and supercars. Although his collection is not very vast, the cars that sit in his garage are quite powerful and luxurious.

List of all the cars that Alex Albon drives

There are only three cars that Albon has in his amazing collection, which consist of two Aston Martins and the power of one Honda. Here are the details of all the cars;

#3 Aston Martin DB11

The Aston Martin DB11 is one of the incredible cars produced by the company. The car itself is powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.2-litre V12 engine producing 630 horsepower and almost 700 nm of torque. The car takes only 3.7 seconds to go from 0 to 100 kph and costs a staggering $245,900.

#2 Aston Martin Vantage F1

The Vantage is not a car unknown to Formula 1 fans; it is the same car that is used as the Aston Martin Safety Car in Formula 1, though modeled differently to fit the tracks. The car is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine that produces 538 horsepower and takes 3.6 seconds to go from 0 to 100 kph. It stands at a whopping $162,000.

#3 Honda Civic Type R

The Honda Civic Type R is one of the most fascinating cars owned by Alex Albon. It uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine and produces 315 horsepower. It takes 5 seconds for the car to reach a speed of 100 kph and has a top speed of 272 kph. This is by far the cheapest car in his collection, costing $40,000.

With the Honda, Alex Albon's car collection comes to a close with only three but prestigious cars.