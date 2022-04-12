"Apparently he needs another title" - Max Verstappen should 'cool down first', feels Red Bull

In a rare criticism of Max Verstappen, Red Bull senior advisor Dr. Helmut Marko believes the Dutchman needs to calm down during qualifying sessions. The Austrian lamented that one world title might not be enough for the Dutchman.

Criticizing the Dutchman’s feisty approach in qualifying, Marko said:

“I think he's going over the limit. He wants too much. That didn't work out here in the last sector. We thought there was some calm with the world title but it seems he needs another title before he goes into qualifying with less pressure.”

Speaking to the German network of Sky Sports after qualifying, Marko suggested that the reigning champion needed to adopt a calmer approach in qualifying. The Austrian believes that Max Verstappen pushes the limit which cost him the final sector in the qualifying session. The Dutchman locked up in the final sector and his overall time was far off Charles Leclerc’s, who claimed pole position comfortably.

Commenting on the Dutchman’s mindset, Marko said:

“I think sometimes he wants a bit too much. We thought that with the world title a certain peace had returned, but apparently he needs another title.”

Marko revealed that the team thought a world championship would calm the Dutchman. However, he believes the 24 year old might need another title to relax. Leclerc’s calm approach during the qualifying session has assured him flawless pole position in two out of three races. Marko normally defends or praises the reigning champion, however, this time he had a pointer or two for his star driver.

Red Bull have confirmed that they will bring updates for Max Verstappen’s car in Imola

Dr. Marko confirmed to Sky Sports Germany that they will be bringing updates for their car at the next race. The Austrian hopes the updates will help reduce the weight of the car to match Ferrari, which they currently don’t and is creating balance issues.

Confirming an update on the RB18 at Imola, Marko said:

“We'll get an update. If that works as well as our first one and the weight goes down, that should bring us up to Ferrari level. But first of all we have to solve the problem of reliability. Speed doesn't help us if we don't finish.”

The team also confirmed that they had a fuel-leak in the Max Verstappen's car in Australia which caused the retirement. The Austrian senior advisor believes speed alone is not going to drive the team to success. Improving the reliability of the car and reducing the weight of the car is going to play key in reducing the performance deficit to Ferrari.

Edited by Arnav