Are Oscar Piastri and Iga Swiatek related? All about the unique back-and-forth between the McLaren driver and the reigning Wimbledon champion

F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri and reigning Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek have shared quite a few praiseful messages on social media over the past year. This has raised doubts about how the two sports stars know each other and how their interesting relationship has evolved over the past year.

Swiatek is a Polish tennis player and has a star-studded career. She has won the French Open four times, the Australian Open two times, and the US Open once in her career. Adding to such illustrious results, the 24-year-old was recently crowned the women's singles Wimbledon champion.

While Swiatek has had a fair share of supporters over the past year, one has stood out from others: Oscar Piastri. The Aussie driver and Swiatek have seemingly not had any interactions on camera, but the McLaren driver shared a "good luck" message to the female tennis player last year out of the blue.

This seemingly sparked up their unorthodox social media relationship, as Iga Swiatek revealed in an interview earlier this year with Tennis Channel:

"We know each other only through Instagram.. He said after one tournament that he's cheering for me, so I'm doing the same. He seems like a great guy."

On the other hand, a myriad of F1 stars often attend Wimbledon every year, and Daniel Ricciardo was one such figure this year.

Oscar Piastri was once present at Wimbledon himself

Oscar Piastri at the podium for the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: Getty

Oscar Piastri had replaced Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren for the 2023 season. This helped the Aussie driver get his foot in the F1 realm permanently after a long-drawn contract argument with Alpine earlier in 2022.

While he joined the Woking-based squad to continue his F1 dream, the 24-year-old also focused on spending time off the racing grid. Moreover, two years ago on July 13, Piastri was at Wimbledon to witness the sporting action himself after scoring a P4 finish at the British GP a few days earlier:

"F1P4 -> SW19 🍓🎾 Awesome day at Wimbledon."

Meanwhile, both Piastri and Swiatek are doing well in their sporting careers. The Polish tennis player has already won multiple trophies in the tennis realm, but the same can't be said for the McLaren driver yet.

Piastri has begun his 2025 championship campaign in impressive form after winning five of the first nine races of the year. Moreover, his nearest title rival, Lando Norris, had only amassed two wins in the same time.

However, the scale is seemingly starting to tip in the Briton's favor as of late, as Norris has mustered two more victories since then. Only eight points separate the papaya duo from each other in the championship standings at the halfway mark of the 2025 season.

Leaving the gates to the maiden championship wide open, Piastri's grip on the lead loosens every race weekend.

