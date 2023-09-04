"At the end we are Ferrari": Charles Leclerc unconcerned by the pressures that come with being associated with the Italian marque

Charles Leclerc remains unbothered by the pressures of racing for an iconic name like Ferrari and the noise about its lack of performance.

Speaking at the press conference in Monza, the Monegasque driver felt that it was a matter of pride to race for the Maranello outfit, and they are used to the limelight that comes with it.

Since 2007, the Maranello-based team has failed to win a driver’s championship and has been unable to clinch a constructor’s title since 2008.

The Scarlet team’s performance and modus operandi have been scrutinized with a microscopic lens since. Given that they have had more than a decade of failed title campaigns, every season starts with a cloud of skepticism surrounding their performance.

Asked by Sportskeeda if it was fair that Ferrari was criticized for their lack of performance compared to other iconic names on the grid, Leclerc said:

“Unfair or fair, at the end we are Ferrari so of course there's a lot of noise around the team and we need to deal with it. None of us are happy in the team of the performance we are showing at the moment, apart from today, of course, where we are quite proud and happy."

He added:

"But the rest of the season for now has been very difficult. And we are also aware so it's normal that people are talking a lot about Ferrari, because Ferrari is Ferrari and because of all the history they have in the sport and now it's our duty to make everything in order to come back at the top.”

Asked if the iconic status of Ferrari mounted pressure on the drivers to deliver, he replied:

“Then for the pressure; me personally I don't feel more pressure coming here. It's just motivation. It's a long week for us; obviously we start already from Monday or Tuesday at the simulator and then we've got events in Milan and we feel so much support."

He continued:

"You can really feel how much it means to the whole country, this Grand Prix, and how much Ferrari means to them. So it is very special. You can feel the responsibility, but at the end it's a lot more motivation than pressure.”

Answering Sportskeeda’s question, Leclerc felt that racing with the Maranello squad itself was a matter of pride and came with its own added pressure and scrutiny. He felt that he tends to handle the pressure as motivation to perform better.

Acknowledging their lack of performance over the season, the Monegasque driver admitted that there is dissatisfaction within the team with their overall performance in 2023.

Nevertheless, delighted with their form in Monza, the 25-year-old felt that it was their duty to perform well at the Italian GP and bring the historic name back to the top of the pecking order.

Carlos Sainz feels that Ferrari’s iconic status does not mount pressure on them as drivers

Similar to his teammate Leclerc, Carlos Sainz felt that the iconic status of Ferrari did not add pressure on them as drivers.

The Spanish driver felt privileged to be a part of the historic outfit and to give the Tifosi a good result. He felt that being a part of the Maranello squad in Monza was surreal and came with its own responsibility and pressure.

Asked by Sportskeeda if the iconic status of the team mounted extra pressure on the drivers, Sainz said:

“Yeah, I would agree with Charles. I wouldn't call it pressure, I would call it a sense of responsibility and a sense of wanting to give this crowd and this country the best possible version of yourself, both off the track and on the track with your performance."

He further said:

"Honestly I cannot be enjoying this weekend more than I've been enjoying it from the beginning and it's been like that for the last three years, since I'm a Ferrari driver."

He added:

"I just cannot remember or cannot think about a better feeling than being a Ferrari driver in Monza. And it's a dream come true, something that I'm sure I will remember for the rest of my life, to be going through these years of experience, feeling this, something that I consider myself extremely lucky to do. And yeah, it's responsibility more than pressure.”

The Ferrari drivers finish third and fourth in Monza at the 2023 Italian GP. Sainz’ podium was a delight for their red sea of fans, who were out in full force at the race weekend.

Their current result has propelled them ahead of Aston Martin in the constructor’s championship, where they are in third place with a total of 228 points.

In the driver’s championship, Sainz leads Leclerc by six points, as the Spaniard has a total of 117 points while the Monegasque has a total of 111 points.