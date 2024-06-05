On May 13th, Scuderia Ferrari made an important announcement. The iconic team replaced Xavi Marcos, the race engineer of Charles Leclerc since 2019, with Bryan Bozzi ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Marcos began his career as a race engineer with the BNC Racing team. He then entered the world of Formula 1 as a performance engineer for HRT in 2010. After spending some time with HRT and Williams Racing, Marcos went to the U.S. to become the chief race engineer for the Richard Childress Racing team in NASCAR.

Marcoz, the Spanish engineer, returned to Formula One racing in 2018 with Ferrari, working his way up to become Leclerc's track-side race engineer in 2019. Following his exit from the Formula 1 team last month, Bozzi assumed responsibility as Leclerc's race engineer.

Bozzi, a mechanical engineer from the University of Bath, took part in several Formula 1 student programs that got him interested in racing. His application for an internship at Ferrari led to a full-time position at the team's Maranello R&D center. Bozzi became an Aero Track Group Engineer after more than ten years of experience as a wind tunnel technician.

In 2018, Bozzi moved into the role of a performance engineer with Leclerc's team. Now, he has become the Monegasque driver's only point of contact when on the race track. During an interview with Junaid Samodien, a writer for racing content in Formula 1, Bozzi spoke about his experience working with Ferrari.

"I’ve been part of Scuderia Ferrari HP for several years now. Representing this company and Italy at the highest level of motorsport is something I am very proud of, especially as I’ve been given the opportunity to work alongside a driver of the calibre of Charles," he said.

The triumph at the Monaco Grand Prix has delighted fans of the Scarlet Red outfit worldwide as it showcased the collaboration between Leclerc and Bozzi.

A brief look at Charles Leclerc's dominance at the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix weekend

After a podium finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc began the race weekend at the Principality of Monaco, his home race, on an overall positive note.

Leclerc's relationship with his new race engineer Bryan Bozzi was growing, and the two made the most of their opportunity on the famous street circuit by dominating the Free Practice sessions. Leclerc took the pole position in Qualifying.

On race day, the Monegasque driver showcased his racecraft by holding back the advancing McLaren racer, Oscar Piastri. His skills were complemented by a good pit stop strategy that was devised by his team, led by Bozzi.

After the grueling 78 laps on the streets of the Mediterranean micro-state, Leclerc crossed the finish line and became the first Monaco-based driver to win the Grand Prix in over 80 years.