Exploring 5 Luxury Homes of F1's Richest Drivers

Dev Tyagi FOLLOW OFFICIAL Feature 7.26K // 14 May 2019, 19:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Is it fair to say that some of F1's richest drivers are 'vain?'

Few terms are as polarising as vanity. One is often endlessly subjected to tags and labels especially if an individual happens to be a successful personality. How often, it must be asked, have we heard the likes of artists, performers, writers, diplomats, politicians, traders, industrialists, inventers or sportstars being branded as "narcissistic" or "vain?"

Perhaps it may not be wrong to suggest that the more popular one gets, the more one is subjected to tags that come free of cost, albeit relative to one's popularity.

In popular culture, the likes of Michael Jackson was branded with pretty much any phrase under the sun, his lifestyle and riches subjected to incessant scrutiny.

Sports idols are endlessly debated and their lifestyles subjected to constant intervention by the public, at large. Isn't it? So in that regard, what can one say about F1 drivers? Rather, what can be said about the richest F1 drivers?

While it makes less sense to be judgmental of these stars or the way they lead their lives-this being a free world and everyone being entitled to do any activity as long as it's sane and legal- one wonders, who are F1's richest drivers? Furthermore, what kind of luxury abodes to they live in?

Kimi Raikkonen's House: Luxury Mansion, Baar, Switzerland

The Iceman leads a charming life in Switzerland's Baar, not too far from his Alfa Romeo headquarters

Perhaps, to some it may come as a surprise that the former Ferrari world champion Kimi Raikkonen leads quite a luxuriuous life. The laconic Finn, responsible for setting the record for the world's fastest lap- that 1:19:119 at Monza in 2018- happens to be his own private man.

Leading a fairly luxurious life in the unassuming charms of Baar, in Switzerland, the notoriously media-shy personality lives life to the fullest along with his family of three, including a son and daughter, and wife, Mintoo.

But while Kimi hails from Espoo, in Finland, among the most famous Nordic countries, Raikkonen shifted his base to Switzerland several years back.

Advertisement

While his 2018 F1 season saw him win a fantastic Grand Prix in the USA, his 2019 switch to Alfa Romeo (formerly, known as Sauber) brings the famous 'Iceman' back to where be began his Formula 1 journey.

Raikkonen reportedly has a net worth estimated to be around $220 million.

1 / 5 NEXT