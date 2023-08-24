Exploring the reserve drivers for all the 10 F1 teams

One of the most important roles in an F1 team is the one of the reserve driver. They serve as the team's replacement in conditions when their main driver cannot race for some reason, and other than that, they also help in building the team.

A lot of simulator runs are done by the reserve drivers to test the new upgrades, decide strategies, or just help the team collect more data while their main drivers can prepare for other things.

These duties, combined with a lot of other ones, make it apparent why is it important for teams to have a good reserve driver. In F1, former drivers, junior drivers, or rookies can play this role. For example, Mick Schumacher is Mercedes' reserve driver, whose experience on the grid is relatively less than that of Antonio Giovinazzi, who is also a reserve driver (Ferrari).

List of the reserve F1 drivers in the 2023 season

To begin with, there is some great talent underneath the main F1 grid this season waiting to take their chance during a race, perhaps, or make their way as a permanent driver. Here is the list of all the rookie drivers in F1 in the 2023 season.

#1 Red Bull Racing

Reserve Driver(s) - Liam Lawson, Dennis Hauger, Zane Maloney

Liam Lawson is well-known for his stats in the Japanese Super Formula this season. He is hoping to win the championship there to get into F1 soon enough, probably with AlphaTauri.

Dennis Hauger and Zane Maloney both are racing in Formula 2 this season, for teams MP Motorsport and Rodin Carlin, respectively. While Hauger is in ninth place currently, Maloney follows him down at tenth.

#2 Mercedes

Reserve driver(s) - Mick Schumacher

Mercedes had signed Schumacher as Nyck de Vries' successor after he left to join AlphaTauri this season as their permanent driver. While Schumacher is still in the role helping out the team, De Vries was replaced by Daniel Ricciardo in AlphaTauri mid-season following below the expected performances.

#3 Ferrari

Reserver driver(s) - Antonio Giovinazzi

Giovinazzi raced on the grid and spent three years with Alfa Romeo, however, after he was replaced in the team, he returned to Ferrari to serve as their reserve driver. He recently also took part in the 24 Hours of LeMans where the Italian outfit marked a historic win.

#4 Aston Martin

Reserve Driver(s) - Felipe Drugovich, Stoffel Vandoorne

The team has been rebuilding itself this season and signed Vandoorne as their reserve and test driver for the 2023 season. They also signed Felipe Drugovich, Formula 2 world champion, who will be gaining experience with the team to make his way onto the grid as a permanent driver.

#5 McLaren

Reserve Driver(s) - Alex Palou, Mick Schumacher

McLaren is somewhat dependent on their engine manufacturer Mercedes for their reserve driver Mick Schumacher, but they also have their own driver Alex Palou who is currently the championship leader of the 2023 IndyCar series. They have also made a deal with Aston Martin to have their reserve drivers Drugovich and Vandoorne lined up for the first fifteen races of this season.

#6 Alfa Romeo

Reserve Driver(s) - Theo Pourchaire

Theo Pourchaire has been with the Sauber group since 2019 and his participation is quite active. He currently drives in Formula 2 and is leading the world championship there.

#7 Williams

Reserve Driver(s) - Mick Schumacher

Williams, like McLaren, also has Schumacher as their reserve driver, the difference being that he is the only reserve driver they have. American sensation Logan Sargeant was there earlier, but he was signed as a permanent driver for them this season.

#8 Haas

Reserve Driver(s) - Pietro Fittipaldi

Fittipaldi is the American outfit's reserve and test driver for the 2023 season. He currently races in the LMP2 of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA Sportscar Championship.

#9 AlphaTauri

Reserve Driver(s) - Liam Lawson, Dennis Hauger, Zane Maloney

AlphaTauri is Red Bull's sister team in F1, so, they do not have a reserve or test driver of their own. RBR, meanwhile, having three reserve drivers, wouldn't be short to lend one to AlphaTauri.

#10 Alpine

Reserve Driver(s) - Jack Doohan

Doohan, who currently races for Invicta Virtuosi Racing in Formula 2, was signed by Alpine as their reserve driver for the 2023 season of F1.