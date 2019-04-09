F1 1000th GP: 11 Formula 1 Records Likely to Remain Unbroken

Photo Credits: F1 Official

The 2019 Chinese Grand Prix will play host the 1000th F1 Grand Prix this weekend. F1 Records have been one of the most important part of the sport, these records link generations of fans and drivers together, and are a way for us to compare drivers from different eras.

Some records are set and can never be broken, here is a list of the Formula 1 records likely to remain unbroken as the sport has evolved drastically over the years.

11. Fastest Penalty Received

Sebastian Vettel - 2006 Turkish GP

Sebastian Vettel became the youngest driver to take part in an official F1 practice session when he drove for BMW-Sauber during the 2006 Turkish Grand Prix, the German also set an unwanted record for the fastest penalty received in the history for Formula 1. Vettel was penalized for over speeding in the pitlane just 6 seconds after leaving the pit garage.

10. Most Pit Stops by a race winner:

Button - winner of 2011 Canadian GP

The 2011 Canadian Grand Prix is the longest F1 race in the history which was run for 4 hours, 4 minutes and 32 seconds. The Briton, Jenson Button pitted 6 times and claimed a stunning victory at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

9.Most Consecutive F1 Retirements

Andrea De Cesaris - Great Britain GP

In between the 1985 and 1986 season, Italian driver Andrea De Cesaris set an unusual record of 18 consecutive retirements/non-finishes in F1. With highly reliable modern Formula 1 cars this record is likely to remain unbroken.

8.Fewest Cars to take a Race Start

2005 United States Grand Prix

The 2005 United States Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Speedway was one of the most controversial races in the modern era. Only 6 cars (Ferrari, Minardi, and Jordan)using Bridgestone tyres took start in the race while the remaining 14 cars using Michelin tyres returned to pits after completing the parade lap.

7. Fewest Cars to Finish a Race:

Oliver Paniz celebrates his victory - 1996 Monaco GP

The 1996 Monaco Grand Prix was one of the most chaotic wet races in Formula 1 where the top runners retired due challenging conditions and reliability issues to hand Oliver Paniz his only victory in F1 while David Coulthard and Johnny Herbert were the only other finishers, making it only 3 cars to take the Chequered Flag.

6. 100% Podium Finishes in a season:

F.I.A. Prize Giving Gala - 2002

Michael Schumacher won the 2002 Formula 1 World Championship with Ferrari by winning 11 out of 17 races with 6-second place finishes and 1-third place thereby achieving a 100 % podium finish in an F1 season.

5.Biggest Winning Margin in F1:

Lewis Hamilton and Sir Stirling Moss

In the 1985 Portuguese Grand Prix at Circuito da Boavista, Sir Stirling Moss beat Ferrari's Mike Hawthorn by a record-breaking margin of 5minutes 12secs and 75 milliseconds to win the race. This record remains as the biggest winning margin in F1 ever!

4.Closest Finish in F1:

Photo Finish - 1971 Italian GP

The 1971 Italian Grand Prix saw the closest finish in F1 where BRM's Peter Gethin took victory just 100th of a second (0.01s) ahead of March's Ronnie Peterson with 0.61seconds separating the top-5 at the chequered flag.

3.Closest Pole Position Margin:

Schumacher, Villenueve and Frentzen - 1997 European GP Qualifying

The 1997 Formula 1 World Championship finale at Circuit De Jerez, Jacques Villeneuve, Michael Schumacher, and Heinz-Harald Frentzen set identical lap times (1:21.072) in the Qualifying. Villeneuve was awarded the pole ahead of Schumacher and Frentzen as the sporting regulations states - "in case of drivers setting equal times in qualifying, the order in which the times were set is considered".

2.Fewest Poles in a Championship Winning Season:

Niki Lauda in action

New Zealander, Denny Hulme and Austrian, Niki Lauda won their world championship title's in 1967 and 1984 respectively without taking a single pole in the entire F1 season.

1.Oldest F1 World Champion:

Juan Manuel Fangio

Juan Manuel Fangio won the 1957 Formula 1 world championship when he was 46 years and 41 days old. With drivers as young as 18 making their debut and particular the 2019 season having the youngest average age in an F1 season, it's highly unlikely this record will be broken.

