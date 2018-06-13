F1 2018: Canadian GP Driver Ratings - Vettel Consistent, Leclerc does it again and more

Vettel may have won F1's Driver of the Day but there was one other impressive racer on Sunday.

Canadian F1 Grand Prix

On Sunday, Sebastian Vettel had a very successful day in Montreal where he retook the Championship lead by winning the Canadian Grand Prix.

The German's win was his third race victory in 2018 and now leads rival Lewis Hamilton by just a single point after seven rounds.

Vettel controlled from start to finish in his Scuderia Ferrari which proved to be the car to beat on the weekend.

He was voted Formula 1's Driver of the Day on their website by the fans but is he Sportskeeda's most impressive racer from the weekend?

It's time to find out!

Take a look at Sportskeeda's driver ratings from the 2018 Canadian Grand Prix...

#10 Williams

It was Stroll's home race on Sunday

Lance Stroll - DNF

Nothing beats racing at your home race in front of the local crowd who a majority are supporting you and shouting your name on the other side of the barriers.

Lance Stroll was able to experience that for the second time after his debut home race in 2017. But even with all the build-up mostly focusing on the Williams driver, it was a very short race than planned for Stroll.

The Canadian's race ended after just a few corners after a collision with Toro Rosso's Brendan Hartley.

It was a weekend to forget for the local hero.

Driver rating: 1/10

Sergey Sirotkin - 17th

Williams' season just looks to be getting worse and worse and it is starting to show how bad their status is by being bottom of the Constructors' Championship after the first seven races.

Stroll going out of the race in the opening lap just added misery to their long list of problems.

Sergey Sirotkin may have finished the race with no damages but that's the only positives the Russian can take from Sunday's race.

Sirotkin finished last with no real highlights from his racing performance.

Driver rating: 2/10