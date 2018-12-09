×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

F1 2018: Top 5 Worst Driver Performances

George Howson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
209   //    09 Dec 2018, 20:27 IST

Some drivers had a year to forget in 2018
Some drivers had a year to forget in 2018

For some to succeed, others must naturally fail and that's true in both life and motorsport. While some drivers consistently thrilled us with their performances, others made fools of themselves on a regular basis.

It seems somewhat harsh to single out five of the twenty best drivers in the world and negatively label them throughout an article, but that's exactly what I'm going to do. Like in the Top 5 best performers list, always difficult to compare drivers from different teams, so their performances compared with their team-mates will, of course, be considered in this ranking.

From a whitewashed Belgian to the pay driver who couldn't beat the pay driver, this is not a list a professional racing driver will want to appear on. This will definitely annoy the fans of those unlucky men, but here we go!

#5 Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll was arguably improved in 2018, but still had a poor season
Lance Stroll was arguably improved in 2018, but still had a poor season

Williams had an awful 2018 and that was in part due to their dismal driver line-up. Lance Stroll was the de facto leader of the team after Felipe Massa had retired from the sport (again) and is an experienced veteran of a whole season with the Grove outfit in 2017.

Aside from a fluke eighth-placed finish at Baku (not too dissimilar to his podium to the year before), it took until the 14th round at the Italian Grand Prix for him to score a point this year. And that was all she wrote, no more top 10 finishes in 2018.

Yes, at 20-years-old he's extremely young for an F1 driver and has plenty of time to improve, and yes, the car was a dog to drive, but the fact remains that he probably shouldn't be in the sport.

Even in poor cars, good drivers shine on occasions, Stroll simply hasn't done that, in part to him not being ready for Formula 1 yet, but it's also due to his poor attitude, at times he simply didn't appear to care about Williams' struggle.

And what's his punishment for another lacklustre season? A promotion to Force India. With his Dad being the new chairman, perhaps that's why he wasn't concerned at regularly running at the back of the field.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
F1 2018 Mclaren-Renault F1 Mercedes F1 AMG Valtteri Bottas Stoffel Vandoorne F1 Drivers 2018 F1 Teams 2018
George Howson
ANALYST
F1 2018: Top 5 Driver Performances
RELATED STORY
F1 Singapore GP: Weekend Awards
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Lewis Hamilton wins at Mercedes
RELATED STORY
Timeline: Mclaren's fall from grace in F1
RELATED STORY
Top 20 Best F1 Drivers of all time: Part IV
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: Drivers with the most podiums in 2018
RELATED STORY
Winners and Losers of the F1 2018 season
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 5 Rookie Drivers of All-time
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: McLaren's Slow Side into Oblivion
RELATED STORY
F1: Is it too soon for Lando Norris to join The Formula 1...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us