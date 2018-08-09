Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
F1 2019: 5 current Drivers who may not be part of F1 in 2019

Sayed Afif
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
09 Aug 2018

F1 Grand Prix of Hungary
Will Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this year become Kimi's farewell race in F1?

Daniel Ricciardo and Red Bull Racing just announced about their break up, and though it's a very sad moment for all the F1 fans, such things do happen and we need to move on. With so many seats still not confirmed for the next year's driver lineup, we can only guess who is going to miss out on a drive next year.


#5 Sergey Sirotkin (Russia)

F1 Grand Prix of Germany - Final Practice
Sergey Sirotkin hasn't done anything special this season
in
probably the worst car on the grid.

If I had to explain this like Kimi, Sergey Sirotkin isn't ready for F1. Sirotkin broke many hearts at the start of the 2018 season when he proved quicker than Robert Kubica in a Williams and postponed his comeback for at least 1 year and after that, he hasn't done anything significant to prove that he belongs at the grandest stage of Motorsport Racing.

He has had a difficult year in the slowest car on the grid this year and to make things worse, he has been comfortably beaten by his teammate Lance Stroll in both Qualifying and the race. With so many talented drivers, such as George Russell, Romain Grosjean and Robert Kubica, still uncertain about their future in Formula 1, Sirotkin's seat may well be up for grabs next year.

Sayed Afif
CONTRIBUTOR
