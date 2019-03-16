F1 2019, Australian GP: 5 Race Predictions

Jamie Davies FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 24 // 16 Mar 2019, 18:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It was another pole for Hamilton on Saturday as he continued his fine form

The first qualifying session of the 2019 Formula One season is done and dusted. It is Lewis Hamilton who will start the race from the front, but was there any doubt about it in the first place?

The Briton had one last chance, one last lap to stop his teammate Valtteri Bottas from starting Sunday's race in the best position.

And Hamilton absolutely nailed it!

Bottas was having a grand time out on the track, setting the circuit's fastest ever lap.

But whatever Bottas can do, Hamilton can do better and he recorded a whopping 1:20.486 lap; the fastest lap ever recorded in Melbourne.

Will Ferrari spoil the Mercedes' Aussie party come race day? How will Kubica fare on his return? Take a look at our five race predictions for Sunday's showdown...

#1 2019 looks ominous for Williams

F1 Grand Prix of Australia - Final Practice

The first qualifying session of a new Formula 1 season can reveal the true colours of the teams and Williams' script for 2019 looks shambolic.

This weekend is an exciting one for the loyal supporters of Robert Kubica who believed for years that he would once again race in F1.

Advertisement

All those years of hope and waiting have come to an end but for what? For a great racer like Kubica to drive around the back of the grid?

That's what this season looks to be for the Williams group.

Kubica and teammate George Russell will start the race on Sunday in 20th and 19th as the team have not improved the slightest from their uninspiring 2018 campaign.

Let's just hope their race pace is a lot better than the qualifying performance.

Maybe a bit of Kubica magic will help that.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement