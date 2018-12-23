F1 2019: Teams, Driver Line-Ups and everything you need to know

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

The curtain has fallen on the 2018 Formula One season and every single fan is itching for next year to come as quickly as possible. Spending a weekend without watching a Grand Prix makes the week feel incomplete and one couldn’t wish for March to come around sooner.

There were no changes to the class of 2018 during the entire season, a rare occurrence in the sport. However, some of those drivers have now vacated their seats for other promising racers, each one of whom could set an exciting premise for the future.

The influx of all the youngsters into the group would make it a more thrilling watch. The competition between them would set the benchmark for the future when they are likely to represent the front-running teams.

Have a look below for the driver line-up of each team, the engine suppliers and everything you need to know about them:

#10 Williams

Full team name: Williams Racing

Williams have signed up Robert Kubica and George Russell for 2019 and the duo are definitely not short on talent

#88 Robert Kubica

#63 George Russell

Engine Suppliers: Mercedes

Williams did not have a season to cherish in 2018 as they finished at the bottom of the constructor’s table. While it seems unlikely for the United Kingdom-based team to bounce back to winning ways anytime soon, they would surely be hoping of a few more points finishes in the upcoming season.

Williams have signed up Robert Kubica and George Russell for 2019 and the duo are definitely not short on talent. Robert tells a tale of grit, tenacity and determination, which brought him back to his dream despite a serious crash at the Ronde di Andora rally in 2011 that partially severed his right forearm.

The Polish driver has a good understanding of racing in Formula One due to the four years he spent with BMW Sauber and Renault. He had a knack of being a regular point scorer and would be hoping to emulate his own former self.

George Russell graduated to F1 on the back of his title-winning campaigns in GP3 and Formula 2 championship

George Russell, on the other hand, graduated to F1 on the back of his title-winning campaigns in GP3 and Formula 2 championship. He is one of the upcoming talent powerhouses and a stint at the pinnacle of motorsport next year would be helpful in determining how the 20-year-old fares against the rest of the field.

