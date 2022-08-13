F1 2022: Drivers and their penalty points after Hungarian GP

Penalty points are awarded to F1 drivers for their transgressions on the track like causing an incident, dangerously blocking another competitor, or driving in an unsafe manner in the pitlane. Each transgression based on the severity has different F1 penalty points attached to them, and once a driver accumulates 12 penalty points within 12 months, he faces a suspension for one race. The penalty points expire 12 months after they are awarded to the driver.

Let's take a look at where each driver stands in terms of penalty points on the current grid after the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP.

F1 Penalty points standings after 2022 Hungarian GP

Lewis Hamilton

Penalty Points: 0

The seven-time world champion's two points from the British GP collision last season have expired and right now the driver is maintaining a clean slate.

George Russell

Penalty Points: 2

George Russell received 2 F1 penalty points during the 2022 F1 Austrian GP collision with Sergio Perez on the first lap of the race.

Max Verstappen

Penalty Points: 7

Max Verstappen has a whopping 7 F1 penalty points, all of them accrued last season. There are 3 from the Saudi Arabian GP, 2 from the Italian GP collision with Hamilton, and then finally 2 points from not respecting yellow flags in the Qatar GP.

Sergio Perez

Penalty Points: 1

Sergio Perez has just one point to his name from the F1 Italian GP last season where he left the track and gained an advantage.

Charles Leclerc

Penalty Points: 0

The Ferrari lead driver is maintaining a clean slate at the moment.

Carlos Sainz

Penalty Points: 0

Similar to his teammate, Carlos Sainz has kept his nose clean in the last 12 months.

Lando Norris

Penalty Points: 1

Lando Norris has 1 penalty point in his account from the Austrian GP this season for leaving the track multiple times without a justifiable reason.

Daniel Ricciardo

Penalty Points: 4

The likable Australian (who is in the doldrums at the moment?) has 2 points to his name for minor infringements in Saudi Arabia and Miami and 2 more for causing a collision with Lance Stroll at the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP.

Fernando Alonso

Penalty Points: 6

The Spaniard has 6 points to his name: 3 for the transgressions at Miami this year, 2 for his clash with Mick Schumacher in Turkey last season, and finally 1 point for more than one change of direction while defending his position.

Esteban Ocon

Penalty Points: 6

Esteban Ocon has six points to his name with 2 from France, 1 from Monaco, 2 from Bahrain, all this season, and 1 from his clash with Sebastian Vettel in Italy last season.

Pierre Gasly

Penalty Points: 7

Pierre Gasly has 7 points to his name, 3 points in Austria for two separate incidents (one with Vettel and the second for track limits), 2 from his collision with Lance Stroll in Barcelona, all this season, and 2 from his collision with Fernando Alonso in Turkey last season.

Yuki Tsunoda

Penalty Points: 6

Yuki Tsunoda picked up far too many penalties last season in what was his rookie year in the sport. He has 6 points to his name, of which 2 are from Silverstone this year (the clash with Gasly) and 4 from last season in Saudi Arabia and Brazil.

Sebastian Vettel

Penalty Points:1

The four-time world champion has 1 point to his name, which he received in Austria for exceeding track limits multiple times.

Lance Stroll

Penalty Points: 5

The Aston Martin driver has 5 points to his name, 2 from Russia last season, and 3 from Australia this year.

Alex Albon

Penalty Points: 6

Alex Albon has already managed to pick up as many 6 points to his name from races in Austria, Monaco, Saudi Arabia, and Spain this year.

Nicholas Latifi

Penalty Points: 1

Nicholas Latifi has just 1 point to his name from the race in Azerbaijan this season.

Valtteri Bottas

Penalty Points: 1

The Finnish driver has 1 point from the race in Qatar last season.

Guanyu Zhou

Penalty Points: 4

Guanyu Zhou has 4 points to his name for the transgressions in Saudi Arabia, France, and Austria.

Mick Schumacher

Penalty Points: 0

Mick Schumacher has kept a pretty clean slate with zero penalty points to his name.

Kevin Magnussen

Penalty Points: 2

Kevin Magnussen has two points to his name for his collision with Stroll in Miami.

