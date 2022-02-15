F1 2022: Predicting 5 shocking developments during the season

The 2022 F1 season is going to feature an entirely new set of regulations. The regulations are expected to have an impact on how we watch the sport as the cars are supposedly going to be easier to follow, which should make racing better.

That's not all, however, as there could be a change in the pecking order. Some teams could have a headstart on the way they understand the regulations as compared to others. At this stage, predicting the pecking order would involve a lot of guesswork and that's probably not prudent.

Regardless, certain key developments are independent of that. In this piece, we look at our predictions for the 5 key developments during the F1 2022 season.

#1 Lewis Hamilton and George Russell clash at Mercedes

Many fans are excited about it as this was something Mercedes had to do after forcing George Russell to slug it out at Williams for three years. This year, Russell is replacing Valtteri Bottas in the team. There is, however, a possibility that the partnership is not going to turn out well for Mercedes.

In essence, though, he will not be looking to be a part of the team as a driver who takes over from Bottas and does the job that the Finn did. Russell has his eyes firmly set on the throne, where Lewis Hamilton has sat since 2014.

He's not going to be the team's 'number two' driver, rather he's going to prove himself and become their leading driver. That attitude did not work well when Nico Rosberg drove for the team, resulting in an extremely fierce rivalry between the team's drivers.

In all of this, there are a couple of things that go against the seven-time world champion. The first is his age, as at 37-years-old, Hamilton might not have a 5-year plan at the end of which he will continue driving in F1. On the contrary, his current contract might just be his last in F1. As a result, Mercedes might have a keen interest in George Russell and his progress, speaking in terms of prospects.

The second is the fact that Russell is a rare talent. He's not only fast but he has shown that he's very consistent as well in his limited tenure in F1. With all things equal, Russell is going to be a threat to Hamilton. If history is an indicator of any kind, then the senior Briton is not going to take that lying down.

One could argue that a complete implosion at Mercedes is an improbability. A flashing point between the two drivers, however, is possible. For the F1 2022 season, we predict that there will be at least one incident where the two drivers come together and clash.

#2 Sebastian Vettel retires from F1; Pierre Gasly moves to Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel is an F1 legend. Four world championships and more than 50 wins in his career is an achievement that many drivers can only dream of. If we are being honest, however, ever since the implosion at the 2018 German Grand Prix, where Vettel ran off the track in the rain and conceded a race win to Lewis Hamilton, the German has not been the same.

The errors have increased, the consistency leaves more to be desired, and the lack of speed is noticeable. Right now, Vettel is part of Aston Martin, a team with Lawrence Stroll as the boss with aspirations of winning the championship one day. The team, at this stage, doesn't look anywhere close to those aspirations.

There are changes in the management and there are changes in the personnel as well. An essential factor, like stability within itself, that the team needs to challenge at the front, is still missing.

It's safe to say that the team might not be challenging for the title this season as it targets a run at the top in 2024. Vettel's contract, on the other hand, runs out this season. With the team not appearing to be challenging for titles any sooner, one has to question the four-time world champion's motivation to continue with it.

From the team's perspective as well, Vettel, who did not have a great season in F1 2021, could be viewed as a liability by the team. A resource that is too expensive but doesn't yield the desired results. As someone who is notorious for being impulsive, Stroll could be looking at possible options to replace the German.

And talking about options, could there be anyone better than Pierre Gasly waiting for an opportunity to prove himself? In many ways, this would be the perfect fit as a team, looking for a long-term leader, partners with a driver that is out of options and desperate for a move outside the Red Bull umbrella.

With all his initiatives off track, Vettel does appear to have one foot out the door. One could be excused for believing that the hunger for that fifth title is just not there anymore. For the 2022 F1 season, we predict Vettel will walk away from the sport and retire while Aston Martin signs Gasly as their next big driver.

