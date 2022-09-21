F1 2022: Where to watch Singapore GP? Time, TV schedule, livestream details, and more

For the 17th round of the 2022 season, F1 is heading to Marina Bay for the Singapore Grand Prix. After taking his fifth consecutive win of the season at the Italian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen not only leads the championship but could also potentially secure the 2022 World Championship title this weekend in Singapore.

To do so, the reigning world champion will have to secure a result with which he scores 22 points more than Charles Leclerc, 13 more than his teammate Sergio Perez, and outperform George Russell by six points at the upcoming Grand Prix.

Where can you watch the 2022 F1 Singapore GP sessions?

USA

Fans in the US can watch all the sessions on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers in the UK can catch the action live on SkySportsF1.

India

Indian fans can catch the broadcast of the sessions on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

TV schedule for 2022 F1 Singapore GP weekend

Here are the timings for the 2022 F1 Singapore GP weekend:

USA

FP1: 6 am ET, Friday, September 30, 2022

FP2: 9 am ET, Friday, September 30, 2022

FP3: 6 am ET, Saturday, October 1, 2022

Qualifying: 9 am ET, Saturday, October 1, 2022

Main race: 8 am ET, Sunday, October 2, 2022

UK

FP1: 11 am BST, Friday, September 30, 2022.

FP2: 2 pm BST, Friday, September 30, 2022.

FP3: 11 am BST, Saturday, October 1, 2022

Qualifying: 2 pm BST, Saturday, October 1, 2022

Main race: 1 pm BST, Sunday, October 2, 2022

India

FP1: 3:30 pm IST, Friday, September 30, 2022

FP2: 6:30 pm IST, Friday, September 30, 2022

FP3: 3:30 pm IST, Saturday, October 1, 2022

Qualifying: 6:30 pm IST, Saturday, October 1, 2022

Main race: 5:30 pm IST, Sunday, October 2, 2022

The battle of the top 3 teams

While Max Verstappen's winning streak indicates that he certainly stands a chance of winning in Singapore, Charles Leclerc would have to finish ninth or lower, while Perez would need to secure a result lower than P3.

George Russell recently revealed that the Marina Bay circuit is likely to suit Mercedes. This could potentially mean that the Silver Arrows have a shot at securing their first race win of the season this weekend, while Ferrari hope to return to their winning form and maintain their points-advantage over Mercedes. Ferrari have not won a race since the Austrian Grand Prix in July, with Max Verstappen dominating every race since then. Red Bull team boss Christian Horner also recently suggested that the reigning world champion has the potential to win all the remaining races of the 2022 season.

