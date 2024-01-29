F1 2024: Full driver and team line-up explored for the season

As the 2024 F1 season approaches, all 10 teams and 20 drivers are now in high gear to start their year with a bang. While teams are finalizing their cars, drivers are back into training mode after taking a breather from the 2023 season.

During winter breaks, several racers discuss their contracts with teams and settle their seats for the future. Between 2023 and 2024, there have been no driver changes in any of the teams.

Complete driver and team line-up for the 2024 F1 season

#1 Red Bull Racing - Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez

Max Verstappen is, of course, Red Bull's star driver, with whom the team has a long-term contract until 2028. On the other hand, Sergio Perez's contract ends after 2024. Though Checo will drive for the defending world champions in 2024, there is a chance he could move teams after it. His future with Red Bull will particularly depend on his performance.

#2 Mercedes - Lewis Hamilton and George Russell

In 2023, Mercedes extended contracts for both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell until 2025. Going into 2024, the Silver Arrows will be trying everything to get back to the top and challenge Red Bull. Lewis Hamilton will be aiming to secure his record-breaking eighth world title before retiring, while George Russell will be pushing for his first.

#3 Ferrari - Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz

Ferrari has Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz as their drivers for the 2024 F1 season. While Leclerc recently signed a brand new multi-year contract extension with Ferrari, the team has yet to strike a deal with Sainz. Since the Spaniard's contract runs out in 2024, there is a small chance that he could move away from the Prancing Horse.

#4 McLaren - Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

McLaren has a strong young 2024 driver line-up with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Both drivers have a contract with the British team until 2026. Norris recently signed his new long-term contract with them, which could go beyond 2026 as well. Oscar Piastri, on the other hand, had a brilliant rookie year in 2023 and has impressed McLaren and the rest of the paddock.

#5 Aston Martin - Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll

Lawrence Stroll-owned F1 team, Aston Martin, has Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll as their driver line-up for 2024. Lance Stroll has a special deal with the team since his father owns the team, while Fernando Alonso's contract will expire in 2024. Alonso believes in Aston Martin's project of becoming a top team and winning championships. Hence, there is a chance that he could be racing in the team beyond 2024 as well.

#6 Alpine - Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly

Alpine has struggled with loads of internal management issues in 2023, with their CEO and team principal being replaced mid-season. Though they have a strong driver line-up with Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, both of their contracts will run out at the end of 2024. Only time will tell whether they will continue in the team beyond 2024 or not.

#7 Williams - Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant

James Vowles is spearheading Williams with a mission to make them a top team once again. The team has secured both Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant for the 2024 F1 season. While Albon had a brilliant season, pushing the Williams FW-45 car to its limits and bringing home points, the same cannot be said for Logan Sargeant.

Both drivers have a contract with the British team that will end after 2024.

#8 Visa Cash App RB - Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda

Visa Cash App RB (previously known as AlphaTauri) was in a driver line-up hell in 2023. They started last season with rookie Nyck de Vries and Yuki Tsunoda but had to remove the former for his poor performance. De Vries was replaced by Daniel Ricciardo, who was the reserve driver for Red Bull. However, the Australian suffered a hand injury at the 2023 F1 Dutch GP, giving Liam Lawson got the golden opportunity to make his F1 debut as an interim driver.

Coming into 2024, the Faenza-based team has locked in Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda. However, their contracts will run out after the season. Since Visa Cash App RB is heavily connected to Red Bull Racing, driver swaps could be imminent, either during or after the 2024 season, especially if Sergio Perez underperforms.

#9 Stake F1 Team - Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu

Stake F1 team (previously known as Alfa Romeo) went through a major brand change after Alfa Romeo left Sauber. The team is continuing with Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu in 2024, despite both struggling throughout the 2023 F1 season. Both of their contracts will end after 2024, and it is safe to say that both will be trying to renew them. This is mainly because the Hinwil-based team is gradually making way for Audi to merge with them in 2026.

#10 Haas - Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg

Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg will be behind the wheel of a Haas F1 car in 2024. Unfortunately, both struggled quite a lot in 2023 since the team was unable to find any major performance during development. They too have a contract that ends after 2024, after which they could move to a new team or continue with Haas.

The American team recently underwent a major personnel change. After eight years, Guenther Steiner was removed from his team principal duties at Haas. He was recently replaced by Ayao Komatsu, the team's former trackside engineering director.