Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

F1: 3 Reasons why Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel are best bet to win Hungarian Grand Prix

Jamie Davies
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
223   //    27 Jul 2018, 16:29 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Germany - Qualifying
Sebastian Vettel

The final race before the summer break is the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest and it's a meeting that Sebastian Vettel must win.

Last weekend saw the German slip up while leading his home race, the German Grand Prix, which eventually saw his championship rival Lewis Hamilton go on to win and go top of the driver's standings.

17 points separate the two going into this weekend's race in Budapest.

Who will get the last laugh before Formula 1's summer vacation?

Vettel could be on pole position to win his fifth race of the season and here is three reasons why...


#3 Redemption for Vettel

F1 Grand Prix of Germany
Slippy Seb

Sebastian Vettel's days at Scuderia Ferrari have looked very difficult when it comes to fighting for the championship.

Throughout most parts of last season, Vettel controlled the championship very well especially the duration of the first half of the season.

Then came the Singapore Grand Prix which saw Vettel collide with his teammate Kimi Raikkonen and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton went on to win that race which proved the championship game changer.

It was all downhill from there for the four-time world champion.

The F1 world saw another slippy Seb moment when he lost his lead at the German Grand Prix last weekend. And yes you guessed it, Hamilton went on to win to regain his championship lead.

When there's a race taking place just days after your slip up at home, redemption in Hungary is the perfect time to reduce Hamilton's gap at the top.

We saw a redemption win from Daniel Ricciardo earlier this year at the Monaco Grand Prix after the events of 2016, a little bit of inspiration there for the Ferrari man.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
2018 Hungarian Grand Prix Scuderia Ferrari Mercedes F1 AMG Kimi Raikkonen Sebastian Vettel F1 Drivers 2018 F1 Teams 2018 Lewis Hamilton Net worth
Jamie Davies
ANALYST
Your Formula 1 writer for Sportskeeda. Favourite race? I can't look past the 2011 Canadian Grand Prix. That race had everything in the space of four hours. Favourite track? Azerbaijan's street circuit has grown on me. The last two GPs have been more than dramatic. Favourite driver? I don't have a favourite but I'm currently enjoying the young talent of Charles Leclerc. A one to watch for the future. Any F1 talents? No one could come close to me on F1 2011 (the video game) and used to be able to make F1 car noises until they changed the engines in 2014 ;-)
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: TOP 5 races of all time
RELATED STORY
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2018 - Where to watch? Online...
RELATED STORY
F1 Hungarian GP: Can Vettel's Hungary form eat into...
RELATED STORY
Lewis Hamilton's 5 Epic Wins at the Hungarian Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the Hungarian Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
Ferrari, Haas, and Sauber to run black stripes at...
RELATED STORY
Bottas on winless run as Hamilton looks for more - F1...
RELATED STORY
F1, British Grand Prix 2018: Race Predictions
RELATED STORY
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: 5 Most Memorable Moments From...
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 'Continuous Development Will Propel Ferrari to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us