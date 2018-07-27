F1: 3 Reasons why Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel are best bet to win Hungarian Grand Prix

Jamie Davies FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 223 // 27 Jul 2018, 16:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Sebastian Vettel

The final race before the summer break is the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest and it's a meeting that Sebastian Vettel must win.

Last weekend saw the German slip up while leading his home race, the German Grand Prix, which eventually saw his championship rival Lewis Hamilton go on to win and go top of the driver's standings.

17 points separate the two going into this weekend's race in Budapest.

Who will get the last laugh before Formula 1's summer vacation?

Vettel could be on pole position to win his fifth race of the season and here is three reasons why...

#3 Redemption for Vettel

Slippy Seb

Sebastian Vettel's days at Scuderia Ferrari have looked very difficult when it comes to fighting for the championship.

Throughout most parts of last season, Vettel controlled the championship very well especially the duration of the first half of the season.

Then came the Singapore Grand Prix which saw Vettel collide with his teammate Kimi Raikkonen and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton went on to win that race which proved the championship game changer.

It was all downhill from there for the four-time world champion.

The F1 world saw another slippy Seb moment when he lost his lead at the German Grand Prix last weekend. And yes you guessed it, Hamilton went on to win to regain his championship lead.

When there's a race taking place just days after your slip up at home, redemption in Hungary is the perfect time to reduce Hamilton's gap at the top.

We saw a redemption win from Daniel Ricciardo earlier this year at the Monaco Grand Prix after the events of 2016, a little bit of inspiration there for the Ferrari man.

1 / 3 NEXT