F1: 4 Potential team mates for Carlos Sainz at McLaren

Jamie Davies
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
252   //    17 Aug 2018, 23:26 IST

F1 Grand Prix of China - Previews
McLaren will welcome Sainz in 2019

What a dramatic week it has been for McLaren off the track.

While many are away from the tracks and are enjoying their relaxation in the sun, McLaren have had to sort out their future plans for the 2019 season.

Tuesday had Fernando Alonso announce his retirement from Formula One after 17 years racing in the sport.

And just two days later, the team from Woking revealed Carlos Sainz Jr would, in fact, take Alonso's seat at the end of the season.

So that's one driver McLaren have got done and dusted for next year but who will be Sainz's new teammate inside the McLaren garage come the Australian Grand Prix in 2019?

Here are four potential candidates...

#4 Stoffel Vandoorne

F1 Grand Prix of Hungary
2018 has been tough for Vandoorne

Stoffel Vandoorne may be an obvious choice for McLaren in 2019 but this season has seen the Belgian struggle on the track.

Yes, much of that can be blamed on the poor quality cars McLaren have provided to both Vandoorne and Alonso.

But the Spaniard has been able to drag the car home in the top five places on two occasions.

Vandoorne's performances have been criticised by the media which leaves the 26-year-old feeling uncertain on whether he will race for McLaren for a third season.

The Belgian racer was a test driver with McLaren in 2016 working alongside Alonso and Jenson Button.

Vandoorne was then promoted as one of their main drivers after Button decided to step back and watch on before officially retiring at the end of the 2017 championship.

Your Formula 1 writer for Sportskeeda. Favourite race? I can't look past the 2011 Canadian Grand Prix. That race had everything in the space of four hours. Favourite track? Azerbaijan's street circuit has grown on me. The last two GPs have been more than dramatic. Favourite driver? I don't have a favourite but I'm currently enjoying the young talent of Charles Leclerc. A one to watch for the future. Any F1 talents? No one could come close to me on F1 2011 (the video game) and used to be able to make F1 car noises until they changed the engines in 2014 ;-)
