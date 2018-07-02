F1: 5 Best Moments at Silverstone

The oldest race in F1 calendar is the British Grand Prix has been hosted at the Silverstone circuit since 1950.

Initially, the British Grand Prix which was hosted at Brooklands, Surrey for two years was shifted to Silverstone after the damage it had gone through because of World War II. Then from 1955 to 1986, the race was held alternatively at Silvertone and Aintree or Brands Hatch circuits.

Then after the modifications made to the circuit from 1987 Silverstone has been hosting the race, contracted till 2019.

Furthermore, modifications made in 2010 brought in lot more spectators and added challenges to drivers.

Now the new layout takes drivers on to the straight of Silvertone’s national circuit which joins the previous Grand Prix layout at Brooklands.

Here are five best moments at Silverstone.

The Silverstone which underwent a major modification before the 1991 race made the super-fast track into a more technical track and it resulted in an intense race.

The local hero Nigel Mansell went on to win that race but he made more news for another incident.

Ayrton Senna’s McLaren ran out of fuel at the very last lap of the race and was classified fourth having started the race qualifying at second. The memorable incident from the race was when the rivals were seen together, Mansell gave a lift to Senna on his victory lap.

Despite the attempts of a marshal to stop them, Senna went on to take the lift back to paddock by sitting on his rival Mansell’s Williams, after the Mclaren’s car went out of fuel.

Senna had a great start to that race, went on to lead Mansell. Senna and Mansell were way ahead followed by Prost, until the last lap when Senna was forced to retire off the race during the last lap.

The spontaneity of the sport went to its peak when Mansell gave a lift to Senna on his sidepod, fading off the rival stories between them. This later turned out to be one among iconic images in Formula One history.