Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

F1: 5 Best Moments at Silverstone

Sanjay S Prakash
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
99   //    02 Jul 2018, 00:46 IST

Mansell gives a lift to Senna
Mansell gives a lift to Senna

The oldest race in F1 calendar is the British Grand Prix has been hosted at the Silverstone circuit since 1950.

Initially, the British Grand Prix which was hosted at Brooklands, Surrey for two years was shifted to Silverstone after the damage it had gone through because of World War II. Then from 1955 to 1986, the race was held alternatively at Silvertone and Aintree or Brands Hatch circuits.

Then after the modifications made to the circuit from 1987 Silverstone has been hosting the race, contracted till 2019.

Furthermore, modifications made in 2010 brought in lot more spectators and added challenges to drivers.

Now the new layout takes drivers on to the straight of Silvertone’s national circuit which joins the previous Grand Prix layout at Brooklands.

Here are five best moments at Silverstone.

#5 Mansell gives Senna a lift

The Silverstone which underwent a major modification before the 1991 race made the super-fast track into a more technical track and it resulted in an intense race. 

The local hero Nigel Mansell went on to win that race but he made more news for another incident.

Ayrton Senna’s McLaren ran out of fuel at the very last lap of the race and was classified fourth having started the race qualifying at second. The memorable incident from the race was when the rivals were seen together, Mansell gave a lift to Senna on his victory lap.

Despite the attempts of a marshal to stop them, Senna went on to take the lift back to paddock by sitting on his rival Mansell’s Williams, after the Mclaren’s car went out of fuel.

Senna had a great start to that race, went on to lead Mansell. Senna and Mansell were way ahead followed by Prost, until the last lap when Senna was forced to retire off the race during the last lap.

The spontaneity of the sport went to its peak when Mansell gave a lift to Senna on his sidepod, fading off the rival stories between them. This later turned out to be one among iconic images in Formula One history.

Page 1 of 5 Next
Mclaren-Renault F1 Scuderia Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Michael Schumacher
Formula 1: 5 Best Teams of all Time.
RELATED STORY
F1: 5 Possible Alonso Replacements at Mclaren
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 5 Races of Fernando Alonso - as he is set for his...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 funny commercials featuring F1 drivers
RELATED STORY
5 successful F1 drivers you never knew started as pay...
RELATED STORY
F1 Canadian Grand Prix: 5 Best GPs including the greatest...
RELATED STORY
F1 French Grand Prix: Top 5 races of all time 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 moments of Kimi Raikkonen's F1 career
RELATED STORY
F1: Alonso has another problem with Formula 1
RELATED STORY
The curious case of Fernando Alonso
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us