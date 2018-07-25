Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

F1: 5 Drivers who won from the back of the grid

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
576   //    25 Jul 2018, 14:25 IST

TOPSHOT-AUTO-F1-PRIX-GER
Hamilton won the German GP from P14

Lewis Hamilton's win at the 2018 German Grand Prix was etched into the minds of every racing fan. The Briton had started the race from the fourteenth place after suffering a hydraulics failure in qualifying. However, he defied all the odds and managed to win the race to take a formidable lead in the championship. Of course, Hamilton had a bit of luck with Vettel's crash, but his resilient drive is something that all the racing fans would cherish for a long time.

That was not the only time when there was an unexpected winner in Formula 1. In its long history, there have been quite a few races when the most unlikely driver emerged as the winner. Let us take a closer look at the five drivers who defied all expectations and managed to win a race from the back of the grid.

#5 Michael Schumacher - 16th Place

AUTO-F1-SCHUMACHER-PODIUM
Schumacher was crowned the world champion for the second time in 1995

The German legend's 1995 Belgian Grand Prix win from the 16th place is surely one of the highlights of his illustrious career.

Schumacher had a good Q1 but failed to reciprocate the same in Q2 due to changing weather conditions, forcing him to settle for a place in the eighth row of the starting grid.

Changing weather conditions followed the drivers into the race as well. An early round of pits helped the German and Damon Hill to climb to the top of the grid. Both the rivals had a fierce battle for the remainder of the race with Schumacher holding the man in the Williams behind by a slender margin. However, with 10 laps to go, the Briton pitted to serve his stop-go penalty, leaving the German in the clear during the final stages of the race.

Michael Schumacher took the checkered flag to claim his sixth win of the season. However, he was given a one-race suspended ban for his aggressive manoeuvres against Damon Hill.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Mclaren-Renault F1 Scuderia Ferrari Kimi Raikkonen Michael Schumacher
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
F1 Drivers who have achieved the most number of Grand...
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 5 crashes at the German Grand Prix.
RELATED STORY
Top 5 funny commercials featuring F1 drivers
RELATED STORY
F1 Drivers with the most podiums without a World...
RELATED STORY
F1 French Grand Prix: Top 5 races of all time 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 unluckiest F1 drivers in the past decade
RELATED STORY
Formula 1: 5 Best Teams of all Time.
RELATED STORY
F1: 5 Possible Alonso Replacements at Mclaren
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 5 Races of Fernando Alonso - as he is set for his...
RELATED STORY
F1 British Grand Prix: 5 Best Moments at Silverstone
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us