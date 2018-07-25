F1: 5 Drivers who won from the back of the grid

25 Jul 2018

Hamilton won the German GP from P14

Lewis Hamilton's win at the 2018 German Grand Prix was etched into the minds of every racing fan. The Briton had started the race from the fourteenth place after suffering a hydraulics failure in qualifying. However, he defied all the odds and managed to win the race to take a formidable lead in the championship. Of course, Hamilton had a bit of luck with Vettel's crash, but his resilient drive is something that all the racing fans would cherish for a long time.

That was not the only time when there was an unexpected winner in Formula 1. In its long history, there have been quite a few races when the most unlikely driver emerged as the winner. Let us take a closer look at the five drivers who defied all expectations and managed to win a race from the back of the grid.

#5 Michael Schumacher - 16th Place

Schumacher was crowned the world champion for the second time in 1995

The German legend's 1995 Belgian Grand Prix win from the 16th place is surely one of the highlights of his illustrious career.

Schumacher had a good Q1 but failed to reciprocate the same in Q2 due to changing weather conditions, forcing him to settle for a place in the eighth row of the starting grid.

Changing weather conditions followed the drivers into the race as well. An early round of pits helped the German and Damon Hill to climb to the top of the grid. Both the rivals had a fierce battle for the remainder of the race with Schumacher holding the man in the Williams behind by a slender margin. However, with 10 laps to go, the Briton pitted to serve his stop-go penalty, leaving the German in the clear during the final stages of the race.

Michael Schumacher took the checkered flag to claim his sixth win of the season. However, he was given a one-race suspended ban for his aggressive manoeuvres against Damon Hill.

