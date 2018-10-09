×
F1: 6 young drivers who are likely to win multiple world championships

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
09 Oct 2018, 21:46 IST

Verstappen is having a consistent 2018 F1 season
The current Formula One championship revolves around Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel while the Formula One championship of the past is celebrated by the successes of Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

Looking ahead into the future, the current teams are home to a slew of talent that is ready to break into the ranks of Formula One when given an opportunity. Development programs with the top teams combined with the increase in junior-level championships have helped raise a new breed of drivers who have decent amounts of experience behind the wheel at a very young age.

This directly helps in crowning world champions of the future. With the way the sport is shaping up, there are a multitude of youngsters who could go on to claim the championship at a very young age, and in this article, let us dive in deeper and look closer at six young drivers who could win multiple world championships in the not so distant future.

#6 Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly is having a decent first season with Toro Rosso
After spending a couple of years with Toro Rosso as a test driver, Pierre Gasly started the 2018 season as the first-choice driver. The Frenchman is having a decent year with the Red Bull junior team that saw him secure 28 points (until Japanese Grand Prix). Some of the races that showed glimpses of his talent include the iconic Monaco Grand Prix (seventh place), Bahrain Grand Prix (fourth place) and the Hungarian Grand Prix (sixth place).

Prior to Formula 1, the French driver won the GP2 championship in 2016. Gasly secured 219 points, amassing nine podiums and four wins. Also, he won the 2013 Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0.

An impressive F1 stint so far, coupled with excellent performances in the past position Gasly as one of the few drivers who could go on to win multiple championships when placed in a competitive car.

Red Bull Racing F1 Mclaren-Renault F1 Max Verstappen Esteban Ocon F1 Drivers 2018 F1 Teams 2018
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
