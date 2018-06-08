F1: Alonso has another problem with Formula 1

Fernando Alonso doesn't hold back on his latest thoughts on the sport.

Jamie Davies TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 08 Jun 2018, 16:59 IST

Fernando Alonso, a driver who has had his fair share of frustration and that period of agony has been over him for a few years too many for the Spaniard.

It's been 12 years since Alonso was last crowned world champion on the track.

Those were back in his Renault days when he beat Michael Schumacher to the driver's championship in 2005 and 2006.

His double success against one of the best drivers of all time displayed what a promising career he would have in front of him.

But it has instead been a rather mixed one.

Despite winning races in the colours of Ferrari and McLaren, which is every aspired racer's dream, there have been no more world titles added to his tally.

This weekend in Canada will be Alonso's 300th Grand Prix since his first race in Australia driving for Minardi in 2001.

Since then Alonso has won 32 races, 22 pole positions and appeared on the podium on 97 occasions.

His last ever victory in Formula 1 was on his homeland at the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix for Ferrari.

It's been an entire five years since Alonso last tasted victory

All the missed opportunities for his search of a third world championship is starting to build-up a possible exit out of F1 for the 36-year-old.

In the last few weeks, rumours have been in and out of the press of Alonso saying goodbye to F1 once the 2018 season comes to a close.

One of the rumours is for Alonso to stick with the McLaren team but to race for them in IndyCar in 2019 instead of continuing his career in F1.

At the previous race in Monaco, Alonso said the race was 'boring' despite retiring from the race with 26 laps to go.

This week the McLaren driver has had another dig at F1.

Saying the series is 'predictable' and it 'will never change'.

Alonso told Autosport: "It's obviously the top series in motorsport, but it's true that in the last few years, especially with the turbo era, things are so predictable.

"There are 21 races and we all know in this table what's going to happen in the next 14 races. This is very sad for the sport.

"In sports in general, you can play basketball and one night you have a magic night and you score 80 points and maybe you win the game together with your team-mates."

Alonso then compares F1 to football especially with the FIFA World Cup coming up in Russia and there a few favourites to lift the infamous global trophy come July 15.

He added: "Now it's the [football] World Cup, there are a couple of favourites, but no one can guarantee that Germany, Brazil, Spain will win the cup. Maybe, but maybe not.

"While here everyone can guarantee that Mercedes or Ferrari will win the race."

It's been nothing but bad luck

F1 has been criticised a number of times over the last few seasons of how dull the races have been.

The second half of the 2013 championship saw Sebastian Vettel win nine races in a row at Red Bull and from time to time was leading the races by nearly a minute from 2nd position.

2014, 2015 and 2016 were dominated by Mercedes with the rivalry of Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg. No other team was close to the silver arrows' pace.

2018 so far has seen three teams and three drivers competing for the driver's and constructors' championship making the competition a lot more open.

Vettel v Hamilton v Daniel Ricciardo and Ferrari v Mercedes v Red Bull.

But that doesn't change Alonso's thoughts, he added: "I remember in 2009 with Renault that we were not very competitive and we still did some practice or qualifying runs because we wanted to test the tyres and something like that, and we were P1.

"It was nothing, but it was some gift for the mechanics and for the motivation and for the sponsors. Now we can do whatever and we will not be P1, because the differences are huge.

"Even if the machine was the biggest percentage on the result there were still some days, or some tactics by the team, with short fuel for qualy or maybe a gamble for the race.

"Now it's just a train of cars every two weeks."

