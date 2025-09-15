F1 Azerbaijan GP: Is Charles Leclerc the 'Uncrowned King of Baku'?

This weekend we have the F1 Azerbaijan GP, and if there's one driver that we could potentially call the uncrowned 'King of Baku,' it has to be Charles Leclerc. The Ferrari driver has a weird love-hate relationship with this track because when it comes to pace and performance, there aren't many that can even touch him around this track. The results, however, have been a far cry.

Baku became a part of the F1 calendar in 2015, and since then, it has been a permanent fixture except in 2020, when the pandemic meant we couldn't race there.

During this time, there is no driver who has resonated with this track more than anyone else than Charles Leclerc. The Monagasque has put together some sensational laps, but when it comes to Sundays, things have just not panned out the way they should. Let's take a look.

Charles Leclerc at the F1 Azerbaijan GP

2018(Qualifying: P14, Race: P6)

In what was his rookie season, Charles Leclerc announced himself to the F1 world as the driver scored his first ever points in the sport while driving a Sauber. He finished P6 in the race and made an immediate impression.

2019(Qualifying: P9, Race: P5)

In his first season as a Ferrari driver, Charles Leclerc was breathtaking throughout the weekend and, in the eyes of many, the favorite for the weekend. But then, the driver had a major crash in qualifying that meant he couldn't make it to Q3. In the end, he had to be satisfied with a P5.

2021(Qualifying: Pole Position, Race: P4)

In an underpowered and considerably slower Ferrari, Charles Leclerc turned heads as he secured pole position over the much better Mercedes and Red Bull.

The race would not fare as well, as he would soon enough lose the race lead, as, one by one, the faster cars would overtake him. In the end, he would have to contend with a P4 finish.

2022(Qualifying: Pole Position, Race: DNF)

Charles Leclerc once again secured pole position in a Ferrari that was capable of fighting at the front of the grid. The driver would, unfortunately, suffer heartbreak as his power unit gave out mid-race and he had to retire.

2023(Qualifying: Pole Position, Race: P3)

This was a season where Red Bull was just thoroughly dominant. Leclerc secured pole position in both the sprint and the race, beating Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. He was only able to finish on the podium that day, as the car was just not fast enough.

2024(Qualifying: Pole Position, Race: P2)

Charles Leclerc once again secured pole position for Ferrari but would lose to Oscar Piastri in a straight fight. It all came down to the pivotal moment in the race where the Australian launched his McLaren down the inside and caught the Ferrari driver on the back foot.

Leclerc's strange record at Baku

Overall, the track record at the F1 Azerbaijan GP is a weird one for Leclerc, as he's been on pole position in the last four races, but never has he been able to secure a win at this track.

There's no denying that the speed is there, but whether it's just the circumstances or sometimes the car that has held him back, there's something that has not clicked for the driver to have a strong overall weekend around Baku that culminated in a win.

