F1: Blow to Max Verstappen's chances at the Italian GP with Dutchman set to begin the race from the end of the grid

Verstappen couldn't finish the F1 Grand Prix in Belgium

In what comes across as a big blow to Max Verstappen's chances of fighting for the podium at the upcoming Italian Grand Prix, it is confirmed that the Dutch driver is all set to begin the contest from the rear-end of the grid after copping up a penalty.

So, the question is, what really happened to Max Verstappen?

At this point, it is confirmed that Verstappen shall be using Honda's latest 'Spec 4' engine at the race at Monza, the home of the Italian Grand Prix. This brings to light the fact that the Dutch driver using the existing engine is in violation to the number of times a driver is permitted to use engine components for a season.

As a result of this, Verstappen has copped up a penalty. But interestingly, Verstappen isn't the only driver who has attracted the penalty. Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly, formerly with Red Bull, will also begin his race from the back end of the grid.

Truth be told, nothing could be as painful for a driver as beginning a contest from the rear-end of the racing grid. That said, all's not lost yet.

We saw how Sebastian Vettel fought his way back to the top, into the podium places after beginning from the very end at the recent German Grand Prix. This was after he failed to set any time during the all-important qualifying round. Furthermore, Verstappen's latest teammate, Alex Albon (promoted to Red Bull in the mid-summer break) also finished with a strong P5 at the just-concluded Belgian Grand Prix.

All of this after the Thai-British racer had begun as a backmarker in the 44-lap contest.

Knowing Max Verstappen's drive to improve in addition to the hunger to score useful points, one can't say that the 21-year-old will be devoid of any useful opportunities at passing the midfielders.

Currently, he is firmly placed on the third spot as part of the driver standings, having accumulated a very impressive tally of 181 points, including two sensational wins at Austria and Germany.