Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

F1, British Grand Prix 2018: Race Predictions

Tanya Kumar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
122   //    07 Jul 2018, 22:28 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Qualifying
Mercedes have come to the Silverstone circuit to bounce back after an embarrassing display at the Austrian Grand Prix with a double retirement

The British Grand Prix weekend is well underway and the tenth race of the season is looking to be a thriller. A single point separates both championship contenders, making the title race become more exciting than ever. Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel would be looking to go head to head during the race, creating for a thrilling viewing for the fans.

Mercedes have come to the Silverstone circuit to bounce back after an embarrassing display at the Austrian Grand Prix with a double retirement. They would be looking to putting forward their best foot at one of Hamilton's favourite circuits. Valtteri Bottas, too, would be hoping for a healthy amount of points to finish the third consecutive race weekend on a high.

Meanwhile, the midfield battle also continues to shape up beautifully, with Haas, McLaren and Force India caught in a tight bunch after the top four constructors. While Renault has an 11 point lead as the best of the rest group, it can be snatched by any of the three below it.

The Silverstone circuit has undergone changes and has been resurfaced, causing agony to a few drivers over the weekend. However, that would take nothing away from an interesting race that is surely on our hands this Sunday.

#5 Williams woes to continue

F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Final Practice
The practice sessions showed that Williams had the pace for at least getting into the second part of qualifying

Williams is currently a lonely last in the constructor’s table, with all four of their championship points coming from Lance Stroll.

The practice sessions showed that Williams had the pace for atleast getting into the second part of qualifying, but slipping through gravel effectively ended Stroll’s qualifying session.

Taking a spin into gravel also left Sergey Sirotkin with one quick lap to give it his all, but the Russian could not match pace with those ahead and finished 18th. He was only ahead of the two drivers who did not complete a timed lap around the circuit, Lance and Brendon Hartley.

Starting 18th and 19th, Williams faces an uphill task of ending up in the top ten in the race. It looks increasingly far-fetched that the UK based constructors have a fruitful Grand Prix.

Page 1 of 5 Next
British GP Scuderia Ferrari Mercedes F1 AMG Lewis Hamilton Sebastian Vettel
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the 2018 British GP
RELATED STORY
F1 British Grand Prix 2018 - How to watch? Online Live...
RELATED STORY
F1 British Grand Prix: Top 5 races of all time at...
RELATED STORY
F1: Early Predictions for British GP
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: Hamilton snatches pole position from Vettel for...
RELATED STORY
Sebastian Vettel: 'I am sportsman, I am not celebrity'
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the Canadian Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
Top 5 attractions at Michael Schumacher's museum, the...
RELATED STORY
F1 British Grand Prix: 5 Best Moments at Silverstone
RELATED STORY
F1 British Grand Prix: Hamilton eyeing record on home...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us