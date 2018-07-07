F1, British Grand Prix 2018: Race Predictions

The British Grand Prix weekend is well underway and the tenth race of the season is looking to be a thriller. A single point separates both championship contenders, making the title race become more exciting than ever. Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel would be looking to go head to head during the race, creating for a thrilling viewing for the fans.

Mercedes have come to the Silverstone circuit to bounce back after an embarrassing display at the Austrian Grand Prix with a double retirement. They would be looking to putting forward their best foot at one of Hamilton's favourite circuits. Valtteri Bottas, too, would be hoping for a healthy amount of points to finish the third consecutive race weekend on a high.

Meanwhile, the midfield battle also continues to shape up beautifully, with Haas, McLaren and Force India caught in a tight bunch after the top four constructors. While Renault has an 11 point lead as the best of the rest group, it can be snatched by any of the three below it.

The Silverstone circuit has undergone changes and has been resurfaced, causing agony to a few drivers over the weekend. However, that would take nothing away from an interesting race that is surely on our hands this Sunday.

#5 Williams woes to continue

The practice sessions showed that Williams had the pace for at least getting into the second part of qualifying

Williams is currently a lonely last in the constructor’s table, with all four of their championship points coming from Lance Stroll.

The practice sessions showed that Williams had the pace for atleast getting into the second part of qualifying, but slipping through gravel effectively ended Stroll’s qualifying session.

Taking a spin into gravel also left Sergey Sirotkin with one quick lap to give it his all, but the Russian could not match pace with those ahead and finished 18th. He was only ahead of the two drivers who did not complete a timed lap around the circuit, Lance and Brendon Hartley.

Starting 18th and 19th, Williams faces an uphill task of ending up in the top ten in the race. It looks increasingly far-fetched that the UK based constructors have a fruitful Grand Prix.