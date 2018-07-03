F1 British Grand Prix 2018 - Where to watch? Online Live stream, Start time, TV coverage, Weather Forecast and Track info, Silverstone.

British Grand Prix - Silverstone circuit

The F1 circus heads to the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit, which is the final race of the sport's first tripleheader. Max Verstappen joined the list of winners in Formula 2018 with a victory at the Austrian GP making him the 4th race winner this season.

Sebastian Vettel leads the World Championship standings by just one point over his title rival Lewis Hamilton going into the Briton's home race, where he is managed to win 5 times previously and will be looking to make it 6 this weekend, which will then make him the most successful driver at the British GP.

The 2017 British GP was won by Lewis Hamilton scoring a Grand Slam in the progress, that is taking pole, leading every lap of the race and also posting the fastest lap time. The Finn's Bottas and Raikkonen finished second and third respectively.

Mercedes has been the team to beat in the British GP in the recent years and will be looking to score a win after their double DNF in Austria. Ferrari will be looking to defend both the drivers' and constructors' standings as they lead in the latter for the first time this season.

A third DRS zone has been placed on the track's start/finish straight as part of the FIA's attempt to improve overtaking opportunities in F1.

The location of the DRS zone is unique because, with the first Abbey right-hander followed by the Farm left-hander both being flat out on lower fuel loads, ideally most drivers will have the option of keeping their DRS open through the turns.

When is the British Grand Prix Weekend?

The British Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, July 8, 2018.

It will commence at local time/ UK time 2.10pm ( 6.40pm India Standard Time (IST)).

Before that, free practice one FP1 is on Friday, July 6 at (2.30pm IST) 10.00 am UK time with free practice two FP2 scheduled at (6.30pm IST) 2.00 pm UK time.

Free Practice three FP3 is on Saturday, July 7 at ( 3.30pm IST) 11.00 am UK time and the battle for pole position follows with qualifying for the British GP at (6.30pm IST) 2.00 pm UK time.

What TV channel is the British Grand Prix coverage on and where can I watch it Online/LIVE stream?

The British Grand Prix will be live on Star Sports Select HD2 in India, ABC, Sky Sports in the UK.

The LIVE stream of the F1 British Grand Prix will be available on www.hotstar.com, Channel 4 in the UK.

Coverage of the race will begin at 6.40 pm on Sunday, July 8.

On Friday, FP1 will be on air from 2.30 pm and practice two from 6.30pm.

Practice three will be live from 3.30pm on Saturday and F1 Qualifying for British Grand Prix from 6.30 pm.

What circuit is the British Grand Prix held at and how many laps do the drivers race for?

The British GP is held at the Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire, England.

The total race distance is 306.198 km with a total of 52 Laps, each lap being 5.891 Km.

Tyre choice/availability for the British Grand Prix 2018.

Pirelli is getting the soft, medium and the hard tyres for the British Grand Prix 2018 at Silverstone, England. The Hard tyres will be used for the first time this year. Wet Weather and Intermediate tyres will be available in case of rain.

Weather Forecast, Silverstone circuit, England.

According to accuweather.com

The weather forecast says it is going to be a Sunny British Grand Prix on Sunday, July 1 with a temperature predicted to be 28-30C degree and a very similar weather for practice, Qualifying and rest of the weekend.

