F1, Canadian GP 2019: Driver Ratings

F1 Grand Prix of Canada

The 50th Canadian Grand Prix left quite a bit of a mark in Montreal on Sunday as Lewis Hamilton won a very controversial race.

It was Scuderia Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel that crossed the finish line first but a five-second penalty from the race stewards gave the win to Hamilton.

The German showed his frustration with the penalty given on his team radio during the race and after the chequered flag when Vettel re-positioned Hamilton's 1st place sign to the front of his Ferrari car.

It has left many fans upset with the FIA for denying Ferrari's first win of the season.

Hamilton even addressed after the race that it wasn't the way he wanted to win his seventh Canadian Grand Prix.

The Briton now leads the championship by 29 points ahead of his team mate Valtteri Bottas.

Vettel is meanwhile third in the driver's championship, 62 points behind the championship leader.

Mercedes' dominance continues in 2019.

But how did the other drivers get on in Montreal?

Here is Sportskeeda's driver ratings for the 2019 Canadian Grand Prix...

#10 Williams

F1 Grand Prix of Canada

George Russell - 16th

So again this season, Williams struggled to compete from the back of the grid.

Their highest finish in Sunday's race was George Russell in 16th, finishing ahead of Haas' Kevin Magnussen and team mate Robert Kubica.

Russell has out placed Kubica in every race so far this season.

Driver rating - 2/10

Robert Kubica - 18th

Another race that doesn't give Robert Kubica much to shout about as the Polish driver finished last after Alexander Albon and Lando Norris retired early on in the race.

More and more of these last place finishes for Kubica decreases the chances of the Williams man being in the driver's line-up for next year.

Driver rating - 1/10

