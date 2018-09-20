F1: Drivers with most fastest laps on the current grid

These three have prominent places on this list

Only 129 Drivers have managed to set the fastest lap in the 68 years of Formula 1. A glorious feat for any driver that at the end of race day is declared the fastest man of the race. Over the years, this feat has been recognized and awarded.

Setting the fastest lap has become more complex in the recent years.

It has majorly depended on Tyre conditions and the light car drivers have towards the end of the race, unlike older days when refueling wasn't banned. Back then, the fastest lap would come in at any point of the race.

Michael Schumacher holds the record for the fastest laps in F1 History with a total of 77, but astonishingly three of the drivers in the top five of that list are still racing, whilst some of the recent drivers are rapidly catching them.

Here are the five drivers on the current grid with the most fastest laps.

#5 Daniel Ricciardo (13 Fastest Laps)

Ricciardo will join Renault next season

From getting signed to the RedBull Junior Team to making his F1 debut with HRT racing, Daniel Ricciardo has come a long way, he's got the most fastest laps on the grid for a non-world champion driver.

2014 was the year that he really made his mark on the sport, along with getting his first three victories he also managed to make things uncomfortable for his four-time world champion teammate Sebastian Vettel as he was the only non-Mercedes driver to win that season.

2014 also marked the year he got his first Fastest lap in the season finale at Abu Dhabi.

2018, however, has been a different story for the Honey Badger, announcing his departure to Renault for the following season.

He's been out-shadowed by his teammate Max Verstappen in terms of race results due to multiple unreliability issues, although his pace seems to be still up there with his latest fastest lap coming in at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hopefully we can see more shoeys next year in the yellow .

