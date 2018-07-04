F1: Eric Boullier Quits Mclaren as Gil de Ferran takes over as the race director.

Shahid Salman FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 165 // 04 Jul 2018, 15:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Eric Boullie

One of the most successful teams in the history of Formula One hasn't delivered in the last half-decade. The performance of the McLaren's 2018 F1 car MCL33 has not met the expectations of the fans as well as the drivers. Mclaren had a terrible 2017 season and had blamed their engine supplier Honda as the reason for the lack of performance due to engine reliability problems.

The team switched to Renault engines for the 2018 and their star driver Fernando Alonso had made a statement after the season opener in Australia that the new car should be able to match the Red Bull in terms of performance as the season progresses but it was disappointment for both the team and the driver as that failed to happen with 9 races completed in this season so far.

Mclaren Formula One team's racing director Eric Boullier quit his role at the British outfit, and Gil de Ferran has taken over as the new sporting director heading into the British Grand Prix.

Boullier has been facing immense pressure in the recent time as head of the racing operations and McLaren confirmed on Wednesday ahead of its home race at Silverstone that he had resigned.

Mclaren has been in constant criticism from the public and the fans for not being able to produce a car worthy of competing in the World Championship especially with a talented driver like Fernando Alonso in the line up waiting for more than a decade to win a title, his last came in 2006 with Renault.

McLaren is currently sixth in the Constructors' Championship with just 44 points whereas the championship leaders Ferrari are a staggering 200 points ahead of them.

Boulier said "I am very proud to have worked with such a brilliant team over the past four years, but I recognize now is the right time for me to step down," said the Frenchman.

McLaren Racing announces leadership restructure of its racing operations, with immediate effect. https://t.co/GjVbmtiUOW — McLaren (@McLarenF1) July 4, 2018

Confirming Boullier's departure, team chief Zak Brown said the causes of McLaren's struggles "are systemic and structural, which require major changes from within".The team has reacted after a disappointing start to 2018 following their switch from Honda power to Renault.'.