F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: 5 Most Memorable Moments From The Past

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
48   //    26 Jul 2018, 18:22 IST




Spanish Renault driver Fernando Alonso j
Fernando Alonso winner of Hungarian GP 2013


Hungary has been hosting the Formula 1 Grand Prix for quite a while, and the Hungaroring has remained one of the favourites due to its tight and curvy corners. Few even compare this track with the iconic Circuit de Monaco. With its contract being extended until 2026, we are sure to see some exciting races in the near future.

The Grand Prix at Budapest will be the final stop for the teams and drivers before the break and both Mercedes and Ferrari would be looking to head into the break on a high. Hamilton had a dream drive at Hockenheimring, winning the race after starting from the fourteenth place. His arch-rival, Sebastian Vettel was not fortunate and crashed out of the Grand Prix after leading the race for most of the time. With the way the current F1 season is turning out, there is bound to be an exciting duel between the Ferraris and the Mercedes in the Hungarian GP.

As Budapest is all set to host the round 12 of the 2018 Formula 1 season, let us take a trip down the memory lane and revisit some of the most memorable racing moments from the Hungaroring.

#5 Daniel Ricciardo's stunning drive in the final few laps - 2014

Motorsports: FIA Formula One World Championship 2014, Grand Prix of Hungary
Ricciardo's brilliant overtakes in the final few laps led him to a victory

Daniel Ricciardo's second win of the 2014 Formula 1 season was a stunner, with the Australian gaining crucial ground in the final laps to wrestle the win away from Ferrari's Fernando Alonso.

Rain and thunderstorms lashed the track prior to the start of the race forcing almost everyone to begin on intermediates. Multiple safety car deployments and changing track conditions played in favour of the Red Bull driver.

The final 10 laps of the race featured the most action as it was a three-way battle for the lead between Alonso, Hamilton and the Australian. Daniel Riccardo passed both the drivers on the same lap and took the lead with only two laps to go. He held his ground and picked up a memorable win.

Lewis Hamiton's miraculous third-place finish after starting the race from the pits received critical acclaim.

Video: Ricciardo passes Hamilton and Alonso at Hungary



1 / 5 NEXT
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
