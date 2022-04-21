F1 Imola Grand Prix: Who has taken the most number of poles?

The F1 Imola Grand Prix marks three years since its return to the sport. The track returned to the F1 calendar in 2020 after a long absence of 14 years. Looking at the track layout and the lack of overtaking opportunities, qualifying and securing the pole position are pivotal for the race. Since its return, we have seen Mercedes take pole position in both the races that have taken place at the track.

So, who are some of the most successful qualifiers in Imola? Let's find out!

Most successful F1 qualifiers in Imola

#1 Ayrton Senna (8 Poles)

Senna 🇧🇷 @sennatheking Imola, May 2nd 1987.



Qualifying session.



First pole position for an F1 car equiped with active suspension.



Ayrton Senna was one of the best qualifiers ever in F1 history. Aiding him in his pursuits, he had some rocket ships in the form of cars that were fantastic in qualifying. Even before his association with McLaren, Senna was part of Lotus-Honda and that helped the driver rack up multiple pole positions at Imola throughout his career.

Senna started from pole in every race at Imola from 1985 to 1991. He got his final pole position at the track in 1994 which culminated in his tragic accident.

#2 Michael Schumacher (5 Poles)

Michael Schumacher is the most successful driver in Imola with seven wins to his name. His qualifying record is not that bad either as the German picked up pole positions on the track with both Benetton and Ferrari. Schumacher had pole positions in 1995, 1996, 2002, 2003, and 2006.

#3 Rene Arnoux (3 Poles)

RaceFans @racefansdotnet 40 years ago today Rene Arnoux claimed pole position for the Italian Grand Prix in his Renault, in the first world championship race to be held at Imola #OTD 40 years ago today Rene Arnoux claimed pole position for the Italian Grand Prix in his Renault, in the first world championship race to be held at Imola #OTD https://t.co/Y20F3HU7l8

One of the most forgotten talents in the sport, Rene Arnoux developed a liking to the track and was often able to wring the neck of his cars to claim pole position.

Arnoux had three pole positions to his name in 1980, 1982, and 1983. The French driver was able to secure the first two pole positions with Renault and then in 1983, he achieved that with Ferrari.

#4 Mika Hakkinen (2 Poles)

RaceFans @racefansdotnet On this day in 2000 Mika Hakkinen snatched pole position for the San Marino Grand Prix from Michael Schumacher at Imola #OTD On this day in 2000 Mika Hakkinen snatched pole position for the San Marino Grand Prix from Michael Schumacher at Imola #OTD https://t.co/unAo9gUzEM

The two-time world champion too enjoyed some success at the track with his McLaren. He was able to secure a couple of pole positions for the race in 1999 and 2000. Ironically, though, for Hakkinen, he was never able to convert these pole positions to wins at the track.

#5 David Coulthard (2 Poles)

The former McLaren driver was a prominent presence on the grid during the late 1990s and early 2000s. The Scotsman was able to secure pole position at the track in 1998 and 2001. Although Coulthard could not win either race, he was able to convert the first pole position into a win for McLaren.

