F1 Imola Grand Prix: Who has the most wins?

The F1 Imola Grand Prix is just around the corner now. The race is rich in history and used to be a constant fixture on the F1 calendar. It somehow went out of favor with F1 after 2006 and the fans at Imola had to wait as long as 14 years for the race to make a return in 2020. When we talk about the history of this race, however, we talk about the winners bringing fore the question of who has been the most successful driver in Imola.

In this piece, let's take a look at the drivers with the most wins in Imola.

Who are the most successful F1 drivers in Imola?

#1 Michael Schumacher (7 Wins)

Michael Schumacher has an enviable record at Imola. The driver won the race with Benetton for the first time in 1994, on the tragic day of Ayrton Senna's death. He then had to wait until 1999 to win his second race at the track with Ferrari.

After 1999 though, the German driver went on a roll and won 5 of the next 7 races in Imola in 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, and 2006. The last couple of races in 2005 and 2006 featured extremely close battles with Fernando Alonso as well.

#2 Ayrton Senna (3 Wins)

McLaren @McLarenF1 On this day in '88 Ayrton Senna won for McLaren at #Imola . On this day in 2014, we #RememberSenna . http://t.co/soPqSmlTI3 On this day in '88 Ayrton Senna won for McLaren at #Imola. On this day in 2014, we #RememberSenna. http://t.co/soPqSmlTI3

The Brazilian legend had three wins to his name at Imola. All of his wins came with McLaren with the second one at Imola that included a controversial pass on Alain Prost. Senna won the F1 race at Imola in 1988, 1989, and 1991 before succumbing to the track in his Williams in 1994.

#3 Alain Prost (3 Wins)

McLaren @McLarenF1 On this day in '86 Alain Prost won for McLaren at #Imola . Ayrton Senna took pole but DNF'd (wheel bearing). #F1 http://t.co/dTLT0ecDea On this day in '86 Alain Prost won for McLaren at #Imola. Ayrton Senna took pole but DNF'd (wheel bearing). #F1 http://t.co/dTLT0ecDea

The former 4-time world champion and French legend found Imola to be one of his favorite hunting grounds over the years. Prost won the race in 1984, 1986, and 1993. He won in 1984 and 1986 with McLaren and then in 1993 with Williams before retiring from the sport at the end of the season.

#4 Nigel Mansell (2 Wins)

Nigel Mansell was a 2-time winner at Imola. The British driver picked up his first win at the track in 1987 behind the steering of the Williams-Honda machinery. Then in 1992, he did it again with Williams in a car that was equipped with active suspension.

#5 Damon Hill (2 Wins)

Damon Hill had a fruitful time at the track as he racked up a couple of wins at the track in his Williams. He won the race in 1995, fending off the advances of Michael Schumacher, and then had a rather convincing drive in 1996 with Schumacher not in contention in his Ferrari.

Edited by Anurag C