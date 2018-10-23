F1, Mexican GP 2018: Top 5 Races of All-time

Lewis Hamilton could claim a monumental fifth driver's title and Mercedes can also win a fifth straight constructor's title this weekend

Mexico City's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez has been on and off the Formula 1 calendar for over 50 years now and in that time F1 fans have witnessed some fantastic Grands Prix.

#5 1986: Berger on Fire

Gerhard Berger claimed his first F1 win in Mexico thanks to a no-stop strategy

Gerhard Berger, like Jean Alesi and Martin Brundle, is one of those drivers that suffered during his career because of the abundance of talent that was in Formula 1 during its golden period between the mid-1980's and early 90's.

The Austrian ace was unstoppable on his day and the first time we witnessed this was in Mexico in 1986.

The story of this season was the three-way battle for the driver's championship between Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell and Alain Prost, but the Benetton driver managed to qualify an impressive fourth on Saturday.

Ayrton Senna began the race on pole in his Lotus and made a perfect getaway, only to get his braking wrong into Turn 1 and run wide, handing the lead to his compatriot Piquet.

Mansell had the worst start of all, though, failing to select first gear for the start and dropping from third all the way down to 18th by the end of the lap.

The Goodyear tyres were struggling greatly on the infamously bumpy circuit and one by one the drivers bailed into the pits for new tyres, but not Berger.

Benetton were one of the teams which ran Pirelli rubber, and the Italian manufacturer's sets proved to far more durable than the Goodyear equivalents.

In an era when one or no stops was the norm, most drivers had to do at least two, which played into Berger's hands perfectly.

Indeed, Alain Prost, the smoothest driver on the grid at that time, had to make one change, which allowed him to finish second and remain in title contention.

Berger crossed the line a full 25 seconds ahead of the defending world champion, and Senna was the final man on the lead lap in third.

Williams had a nightmare race with Piquet ending up fourth and Mansell fifth, both a lap behind Gerhard. Benetton had their first win in Formula 1, and this performance likely earned Berger his drive at Ferrari the following season.

