F1 Mexican GP: Driver Ratings

Jamie Davies
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
56   //    31 Oct 2018, 21:16 IST

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

The driver's championship is well and truly settled for 2018 after Lewis Hamilton achieved his 5th world championship. The Briton is the third man in Formula One history to win five or more championships as the only others to achieve the same success are Michael Schumacher (7) and Juan Manuel Fangio (5).

There are just two races remaining on the 2018 calendar as next up is the Brazilian Grand Prix, followed by the season-ender at the Yas Marina Circuit for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Despite the driver's title coming to an end early, there is still a constructors' championship to be decided. Mercedes are currently top of the table but their rivals Scuderia Ferrari are 55 points behind with 100 still on offer in the final two races.

But for now the silver arrows will be recovering from Sunday's celebrations, as they are very much used to celebrating championship victories.

Hamilton didn't win in Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix but there were some key performances from the other 19 drivers in Mexico City.

Here is Sportskeeda's driver ratings for the Mexican Grand Prix:

#10 Williams

Not a bad weekend for Williams
Not a bad weekend for Williams

Lance Stroll - 12th

It was surprisingly a not so bad weekend for the Williams team in Mexico City. Lance Stroll was their highest finisher by coming in 12th in Sunday's race. The Canadian qualified in 17th position which was a usual result.

But Sunday was one of Stroll's best days in 2018 as he climbed up 5 places and just missed out on the points.

Driver's rating: 4/10

Sergey Sirotkin - 13th

Sergey Sirotkin also had an okay race weekend by following behind his Canadian teammate. The Russian started the race second from last in 19th and was surely pretty pumped by going up 6 places when the 23-year-old is uncertain about his future in the sport.

Sirotkin is hoping to keep his seat for the next year in order to team up with George Russell while Stroll is expected to join Racing Point Force India.

Driver's rating: 4/10

Jamie Davies
ANALYST
Your Formula 1 and Tennis Writer.
