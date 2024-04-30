F1 penalty points: 5 biggest delinquents

The F1 penalty points system is a robust process that was put in place to keep driving standards above a certain level. To do so, every time a driver was penalized during a race weekend, he was awarded penalty points based on the severity of the transgression.

These penalty points stay on the driver's quota for 12 months. If any driver's F1 penalty points reach 12, he faces a one-race suspension. The only driver who has come close to such a thing since the inception of this method is Pierre Gasly, who reached 11 penalty points.

No other driver has since been in danger of a ban. If we talk about the current F1 grid, who are the top delinquents and have gathered the most F1 penalty points? Let's take a look.

F1 Penalty Points: Who are the biggest delinquents?

#5 Kevin Magnussen

Penalty Points: 5

Kevin Magnussen finds himself with five F1 penalty points. The Danish driver picked up two points in the Chinese GP and another three at the Saudi Arabian GP this season.

Two points: Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda during the 2024 F1 Chinese GP (Expires April 22, 2025)

Three points: Causing a collision with Alex Albon during the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. (Expires March 9, 2025)

#4 Fernando Alonso

Penalty Points: 6

Fernando Alonso surprisingly finds himself on this list, as the Spaniard has six F1 penalty points. He has had two penalties, costing him three points each in Australia and in China.

Three points: Pushing Carlos Sainz off the track in the F1 Chinese GP Sprint (Expires April 20, 2025)

Three points: Potentially dangerous driving against George Russell at the Australian GP (Expires on March 25, 2025)

#3 Lance Stroll

Penalty Points: 7

Lance Stroll has accumulated seven F1 penalty points in the last 12 months. The most recent was done at the F1 Chinese GP for causing a collision with Daniel Ricciardo.

Two points: Causing a collision with Daniel Ricciardo at the Chinese GP (Expires on April 21, 2025).

Two points: Causing a collision with Pierre Gasly at the British GP (Expires on July 9, 2024).

Three points: These were issued for overtaking under yellow flag conditions at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix (Expires on November 17, 2024)

#2 Sergio Perez

Penalty Points: 8

Sergio Perez has eight penalty points, the joint-most on the grid at the moment.

Two points: Overtaking Fernando Alonso under safety car conditions (Expires on September 24, 2024).

Two points: Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen (Expires on September 24, 2024).

One point: Causing a collision with Alex Albon in the 2023 F1 Singapore GP (Expires on September 17, 2024).

Two points: Causing a collision with Lando Norris at the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Expires November 26, 2024).

One point: Unsafe release in the pit lane during the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. (Expires 9th March 2025)

#1 Logan Sargeant

Penalty Points: 8

Logan Sargeant has eight F1 penalty points for four different violations. The latest was overtaking Nico Hulkenberg during the safety car period in China.

Two Points: Overtaking under safety car in the 2024 Chinese GP(Expires on April 21, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas during the 2023 Italian GP (Expires on September 3, 2024).

Two points: Causing a collision in the 2023 F1 British GP (Expires on September 24, 2024).

Two points: Overtaking under Yellow Flags 2023 F1 Mexican GP (Expires on October 28, 2024).