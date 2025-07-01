F1 penalty points: 5 biggest delinquents before the 2025 British GP

The F1 penalty points system has been in place since 2014, but has arguably gotten a lot more attention recently. As part of the system, if a driver commits a transgression on the track, they can be given F1 penalty points.
These points stay with the driver for a period of 12 months. During this period, these F1 penalty points continue to accrue on the driver's license. Once a driver reaches a threshold of 12 F1 penalty points, he's banned for a race.
Until now, Kevin Magnussen is the only driver who has been banned from a race. He is, however, not the only driver who has been perilously close to getting banned.
Pierre Gasly almost got banned in 2023 when he caused a crash with teammate Esteban Ocon. Ocon, being a teammate, didn't say much about it, and hence, the driver was able to get away with it.
On the current grid, Max Verstappen is the closest to a ban, but he's not the only one. Let's take a look at the top 5 delinquents on the grid.
F1 Penalty Points: Who is close to a ban?
#5. Oscar Piastri
Penalty Points: 4
Oscar Piastri was very close to adding a couple of points to his tally in Austria with his lock up. The Australian finds himself fifth on the list.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Liam Lawson at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)
#4. Yuki Tsunoda
Penalty Points: 4
Talk about making a bad weekend worse, Yuki's penalty with Colapinto put him in a worse position as now questions are being asked about his viability at Red Bull. With 4 F1 penalty points, he finds himself fourth on the list.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto during the 2025 F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 29, 2026)
- Two points: Overtaking under red flag conditions in the 2025 F1 Canadian GP (expires on June 14, 2026)
#3. Lance Stroll
Penalty Points: 6
Lance Stroll is currently at 6 F1 penalty points on his license and is third on this list.
- Two points: Pushing another driver off track at the Canadian GP (expires on June 15, 2026)
- One point: Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc at the Monaco GP (expires on May 25, 2026)
- One point: Impeding during qualifying at the Monaco GP (expires on May 25, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Alex Albon at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
#2. Liam Lawson
Penalty Points: 6
Just like his P6 finish in the race, Liam Lawson also has 6 F1 penalty points, keeping him second.
- One point: Causing a collision in the Miami GP (expires on May 3, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)
- One point: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
#1. Max Verstappen
Penalty Points: 9
There is one silver lining that Max Verstappen would have from the Austrian GP weekend, it is the fact he is now at 9 F1 penalty points on his license.
- Three points: Causing a collision with George Russell during the 2025 F1 Spanish GP (expires on June 1, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)
- One point: Driving unnecessarily slowly in the 2024 F1 Qatar GP Qualifying (expires on December 1, 2025)
- One point: VSC infringement in the 2024 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint (expires on November 1, 2025)
- Two points: Forcing Lando Norris off track during the 2024 F1 Mexican GP (expires on October 27, 2025)