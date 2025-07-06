F1 penalty points: 5 biggest delinquents after the 2025 British GP

The list of the top 5 delinquents in terms of F1 penalty points has seen a new entry. As we have often said, the system is in place to keep the driving standards above a threshold. When they fall, the drivers get penalized.

Sometimes the penalties can be quite severe, while other times they can be a bit lenient. While that is certainly the case, there is the other element at play as well, which is the fact that these F1 penalty points stay with the drivers for a 12-month period.

If the drivers end up reaching that 12-point threshold, they face a race ban just like Kevin Magnussen got one last season.

With that being said, there has been a shake-up, and new names have entered the list of the top 5 delinquents. Let's take a look at who they are.

F1 Penalty Points: Who is close to a ban?

#5. Yuki Tsunoda

Penalty Points: 5

Yuki picked up a penalty for causing a collision with Ollie Bearman during the British GP and is now at 5 F1 penalty points.

One point: Causing a collision with Ollie Bearman during the 2025 F1 British GP (expires on July 6, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto during the 2025 F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 29, 2026)

Two points: Overtaking under red flag conditions in the 2025 F1 Canadian GP (expires on June 14, 2026)

#4. Lance Stroll

Penalty Points: 6

Lance Stroll is currently at 6 F1 penalty points on his license.

Two points: Pushing another driver off track at the Canadian GP (expires on June 15, 2026)

One point: Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc at the Monaco GP (expires on May 25, 2026)

One point: Impeding during qualifying at the Monaco GP (expires on May 25, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision with Alex Albon at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

#3. Liam Lawson

Penalty Points: 6

Just like his P6 finish in the race, Liam Lawson also has 6 F1 penalty points.

One point: Causing a collision in the Miami GP (expires on May 3, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)

One point: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

#2. Ollie Bearman

Penalty Points: 8

Ollie Bearman is now slowly in a more dangerous category where the British driver's errors are taking him closer to a ban. He's already at 8 F1 penalty points in his career.

Four points: Red Flag infringement in the pitlane during British GP (expires 6 July, 2026)

Two points: Red Flag infringement in Monaco GP FP2 (expires on 23 May, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025).

#1. Max Verstappen

Penalty Points: 9

Max Verstappen is at 9 F1 penalty points at the moment.

Three points: Causing a collision with George Russell during the 2025 F1 Spanish GP (expires on June 1, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)

One point: Driving unnecessarily slowly in the 2024 F1 Qatar GP Qualifying (expires on December 1, 2025)

One point: VSC infringement in the 2024 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint (expires on November 1, 2025)

Two points: Forcing Lando Norris off track during the 2024 F1 Mexican GP (expires on October 27, 2025)

