F1 penalty points: 5 biggest delinquents after 2025 Dutch GP

The F1 penalty points system was introduced by the FIA to keep drivers above a threshold of driving standards. Then we have races like the one in Zandvoort, where such a thing comes into question because the drivers end up taking more risks and hence picking up more penalties.
The closer a driver gets to the threshold of 12 F1 penalty points, the closer he gets to a race ban, something Kevin Magnussen found out last season.
With the F1 Dutch GP shaking things up in terms of penalty points, who are the top 5 delinquents? Let's take a look.
F1 Penalty Points: Who is close to a ban?
#5 Lance Stroll
Penalty Points: 5
Lance Stroll currently has five F1 penalty points on his license.
- Two points: Pushing another driver off track at the Canadian GP (expires on June 15, 2026)
- One point: Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc at the Monaco GP (expires on May 25, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Alex Albon at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
#4 Liam Lawson
Penalty Points: 6
Liam Lawson has six F1 penalty points.
- One point: Causing a collision in the Miami GP (expires on May 3, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)
- One point: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
#3 Oscar Piastri
Penalty Points: 6
Oscar Piastri almost copped a few penalty points at the F1 Austrian GP when he locked up his tires into his teammate. He currently has six penalty points.
- Two points: Erratic Braking in front of Max Verstappen before a restart (expires on July 6, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Liam Lawson at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025)
#2 Ollie Bearman
Penalty Points: 8
Ollie Bearman is now slowly moving into a more dangerous category where the British driver's errors are taking him closer to a ban. The rookie already at eight F1 penalty points in his career.
- Four points: Red Flag infringement in the pitlane during British GP (expires on July 6, 2026)
- Two points: Red Flag infringement in Monaco GP FP2 (expires on May 23, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025).
#1 Max Verstappen
Penalty Points: 9
Max Verstappen had a clean weekend in Hungary. However, the nine F1 penalty points on his license are still a concern.
- Three points: Causing a collision with George Russell during the 2025 F1 Spanish GP (expires on June 1, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)
- One point: Driving unnecessarily slowly in the 2024 F1 Qatar GP Qualifying (expires on December 1, 2025)
- One point: VSC infringement in the 2024 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint (expires on November 1, 2025)
- Two points: Forcing Lando Norris off track during the 2024 F1 Mexican GP (expires on October 27, 2025)